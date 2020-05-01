GBP/USD struggles near daily lows, but holds above 1.2500 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD extended overnight pullback from the very important 200-day SMA.
  • The intraday slide seemed rather unaffected by a subdued USD price action.
  • The USD remained depressed following the release of ISM Manufacturing PMI.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its bearish tone and held near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2520 region post-US macro data.

The pair came under some fresh selling pressure on the last trading day of the week and eroded a major part of the previous day's strong intraday positive move of around 200 pips, to over two-week tops.

This comes on the back of the overnight late pullback from the very important 200-day SMA and hence, could be solely attributed to some technical selling amid a subdued price action around the US dollar.

The greenback extended its sideways consolidative move through the early North-American session and struggled to gain any meaningful traction despite better-than-expected ISM Manufacturing PMI print.

The gauge plunged to 41.5 for April, from 49.1 previous, mostly on the back of coronavirus-induced lockdowns, albeit came in much higher than consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 36.9.

Additional details showed that the Employment Index slumped to 27.5 from 43.8 and the New Orders Index plunged to 27.1, which failed to impress the USD bulls or provide any meaningful impetus.

Despite the pullback, the pair showed some resilience near the key 1.2500 psychological mark, which should now act as a key pivotal point and help determine the next leg of a directional move.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before confirming that the pair might have topped out already and positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2532
Today Daily Change -0.0061
Today Daily Change % -0.48
Today daily open 1.2593
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2421
Daily SMA50 1.2452
Daily SMA100 1.2752
Daily SMA200 1.2654
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2644
Previous Daily Low 1.2429
Previous Weekly High 1.2503
Previous Weekly Low 1.2247
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2562
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2511
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2467
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2341
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2252
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2682
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.277
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2896

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

