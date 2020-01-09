GBP/USD struggles near 2-week lows, just above 1.30 handle

- GBP/USD turns lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
- Carney’s dovish sounding remarks exerted some pressure on the GBP.
- Bears eye a break below 1.30 mark amid absent relevant macro data.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, or two-week lows.
Following a brief consolidation through the early part of Thursday's trading action, a combination of factors exerted some fresh downward pressure and dragged the pair into the negative territory for the third consecutive session.
Pound remains on the defensive
A surprisingly more dovish tilt by the BoE Governor Mark Carney turned out to be one of the key factors that exerted some downward pressure on the British pound and led to the pair's negative move for the fifth session in the previous six.
This coupled with some follow-through US dollar buying interest, though lacked any strong follow-through amid a mildly negative tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, further collaborated to the pair's intraday slide.
The pair dropped to its lowest level since December 27 but managed to find some support just ahead of the key 1.30 psychological mark, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders amid fears of a no-deal Brexit.
Thursday's US economic docket features the release of the usual weekly jobless claims, which seems unlikely to influence the price action or produce any meaningful trading opportunities ahead of Friday's closely watched US jobs report (NFP).
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3038
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|1.3098
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.311
|Daily SMA50
|1.3012
|Daily SMA100
|1.2739
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.317
|Previous Daily Low
|1.308
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3285
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3053
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3115
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3136
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3062
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3026
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2972
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3152
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3207
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3243
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes toward 1.30 after Carney's dovish speech
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, the lowest in 2020. The BOE's Carney said that weakness could trigger a prompt response by the bank, hinting at rate cuts. Brexit uncertainty is also weighing on the pound.
EUR/USD battles 1.11 amid USD strength, upbeat German Industrial data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 after German industrial output beat expectations with 1.1% in November. The market mood is upbeat amid the Mid-East calm and the greenback is gaining ground.
Cryptos: Slow-motion uptrend but fast in emotions
Ethereum is playing on the edge as it projects a good year. The market is in fear mode despite the distance from the 2018 lows. 2020 could be the year of the Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin.
WTI: In a phase of bearish consolidation amid Mid-East calm
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is trading with small gains in a narrow range around the 60 handle so far this Thursday, as the dust settles over the Iranian retaliation aftermath while broad US dollar strength limits any upside attempts.
USD/JPY struggles to stretch the recovery above 109.25/30
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from Wednesday while trading near 109.20 in Thursday's Asian session. The pair struggles to extend the upside as the US Treasury yields drop back in the red zone.