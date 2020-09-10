GBP/USD struggles for direction, holds steady above 1.3000 mark

- The prevalent selling bias around the USD extended some support to the GBP/USD.
- Persistent Brexit-related uncertainties kept a lid on any strong gains for the major.
- ECB decision might infuse some cross-driven volatility and provide some impetus.
The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's sharp intraday recovery of around 135-140 pips from six-week lows and remained confined in a range, around the key 1.3000 psychological mark. The downside remains cushioned amid the prevalent selling bias around the US dollar, which remained depressed on the back of a modest pickup in the demand for the shared currency.
The supporting factor, to a larger extent, was negated by worries about Brexit trade negotiations. This, in turn, held the GBP bulls from placing any aggressive bets and kept a lid on any strong gains for the GBP/USD pair. In fact, the UK government’s so-called internal market bill admitted that some powers conferred by the legislation might be inconsistent with international law.
The draft legislation drew wide criticism and increased the possibility of a no-deal Brexit at the end of the transition period. As RTE reports, the UK government's attempt to override elements of the NI Protocol is a “clear breach” of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and would allow the European Commission to take legal action on several grounds.
Market participants now look forward to the much-awaited ECB monetary policy decision, which might infuse some cross-driven volatility in the GBP/USD pair. This, along with fresh Brexit-related developments, will influence the GBP price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the UK.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3017
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3002
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3184
|Daily SMA50
|1.2952
|Daily SMA100
|1.2685
|Daily SMA200
|1.274
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3023
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2885
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3482
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3176
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2971
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2938
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2917
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2832
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2779
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3055
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3108
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3193
