GBP/USD struggles below 1.3100 mark, seems vulnerable amid worsening Ukraine crisis

- GBP/USD drifted into negative territory for the fourth straight day amid the cautious market mood.
- The Russia-Ukraine crisis, stagflation fears acted as a tailwind for the USD and capped intraday gains.
- BoE rate hike expectations held back bears from placing fresh bets and limit the downside, for now.
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday bounce and was last seen trading below the 1.3100 mark, or the lowest level since November 2020.
Following an uptick to the 1.3130-35 area during the European session, the GBP/USD pair met with a fresh supply on Tuesday and turned lower for the fourth successive day. The worsening situation in Ukraine overshadowed the early optimism led by reports that the European Union (EU) may consider massive joint bond sales to finance energy and defence. This was evident from modest decline in the equity markets, which assisted the safe-haven US dollar to pare its intraday losses and exerted some downward pressure on the major.
Moreover, investors remain concerned about the economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Adding to this, the recent monster gains in commodity prices have been fueling fears about an inflation shock in the global economy, raising the risk of stagflation. This might continue to weigh on the global risk sentiment, which along with a sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields, should act as a tailwind for the greenback. The fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the downside.
That said, expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) would go ahead with hiking rates at its March meeting could lend support to the British pound. This could help limit losses for the GBP/USD pair amid slightly oversold conditions on the daily chart. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the focus will remain on fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga. Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3093
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.3108
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3471
|Daily SMA50
|1.3516
|Daily SMA100
|1.348
|Daily SMA200
|1.3647
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3246
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3102
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3157
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3191
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3058
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3008
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2914
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3202
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3296
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3347
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
