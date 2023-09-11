GBP/USD struggles below 1.2500, 200-day SMA is the last line of defence for bulls

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD kicks off the new week on a positive note, albeit lacks bullish conviction.
  • A modest USD pullback from a multi-week top is seen lending support to the major.
  • Hawkish Fed and expectations for an end of the BoE rate-hiking cycle cap the upside.

The GBP/USD pair opens with a modest bullish gap on the first day of a new week, albeit lacks any follow-through and remains below the 1.2500 psychological mark through the first half of the Asian session.

Having recorded its longest winning streak in nearly nine years, the US Dollar (USD) pulls back from a six-month high amid some repositioning trade ahead of this week's key US macro data and the European Central Bank (ECB) event risk. The crucial US consumer inflation figures will be released on Wednesday, followed by the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday, which will be accompanied by monthly Retail Sales data. This, along with volatility infused by the highly-anticipated ECB decision, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair.

In the meantime, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and continues to lend some support to the Greenback. In fact, The Wall Street Journal, though reaffirmed a pause in September, reported that some officials still prefer to err on the side of raising rates too much, reasoning that they can cut them later. This, along with expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) is nearing the end of its policy tightening cycle, does little to lift the GBP/USD pair away from a three-month low touched last week.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told lawmakers on Wednesday that the central bank is much nearer to ending its run of rate increases, though warned that borrowing costs might still have further to rise because of stubbornly high inflation. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the downside. Bearish traders, however, need to wait for a sustained break and acceptance below the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged around the 1.2425 region, before placing fresh bets.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2487
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.2466
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2643
Daily SMA50 1.2761
Daily SMA100 1.2655
Daily SMA200 1.2427
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2514
Previous Daily Low 1.2451
Previous Weekly High 1.2643
Previous Weekly Low 1.2446
Previous Monthly High 1.2841
Previous Monthly Low 1.2548
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2475
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.249
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.244
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2414
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2377
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2503
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.254
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2566

 

 

EUR/USD remains on the defensive above the 1.0700 mark, US CPI, ECB rate decisions eyed

EUR/USD remains on the defensive above the 1.0700 mark, US CPI, ECB rate decisions eyed

The EUR/USD pair struggles to gain following the choppy action on Friday. The major hovers around 1.0710 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) snapped its eighth-week winning streak on Friday as the markets turned cautious ahead of the key inflation figure this week.

EUR/USD News

Gold weekly forecast: Bottom could be in place ahead of US inflation data

Gold weekly forecast: Bottom could be in place ahead of US inflation data

Following a bearish opening to the week, Gold price stabilized above the key 200-day SMA located slightly below $1,920. In case this support stays intact ahead of next week's highly-anticipated August inflation data from the US, investors could hesitate to bet on further XAU/USD weakness.

Gold News

Arbitrum community sees new proposal for ARB staking and incentive distribution to users

Arbitrum community sees new proposal for ARB staking and incentive distribution to users

PlutusDAO, governance aggregator on Arbitrum submitted a proposal suggesting a token locking mechanism and new incentive for ARB token stakers. The distribution of token inflation to users as incentives could help differentiate Arbitrum from its Layer 2 competitors.

Read more

The week ahead: The ECB takes centre stage as the Euro flounders

The week ahead: The ECB takes centre stage as the Euro flounders

This week we get the much-anticipated ECB meeting. This comes at an interesting time for financial markets. The euro is sinking, EUR/USD fell 1.18% last week and is down more than 2.4% in the past month. Not even a hawkish Christine Lagarde at last month's Jackson Hole conference has stopped the slide.

Read more

