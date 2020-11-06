GBP/USD stretches higher to test two-month highs at 1.3175

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • GBP/USD ticks up to test two-month highs at 1.3175.
  • The pound on track to its best week in the last months.
  • The post-elections risk rally sens the US dollar tumbling.

The pound sterling has ticked higher against a broadly weaker US dollar on Friday to reach the top of the last two months trading range, at 1.3175 which, so far, remains intact.

Pound consolidates its recovery against a weak USD

The sterling has remained trading sideways for most of the day, consolidating gains above 1.3100 after having rallied on Thursday, with the greenback on the back foot amid the post-US elections' risk rally.

The market has welcomed the news from the US presidential election with equity markets surging this week as Joe Biden took the lead on key states, reaching close to the White House while the Republicans keep control of the Senate to block the Democrats’ large stimulus plan or any attempt to raise taxes.

The British pound is on course to a 1.5% advance this week, practically unaffected by the Bank of England’s monetary policy decision. The Bank announced a plan to ramp up its already huge asset purchases program by £150 billion on Thursday to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus lockdown.

On the macroeconomic front, the better than expected US Non-Farm Payrolls report, which has shown a 638K increase on employment in October, beating market expectations of a 600K rise, has failed to offer any relevant support to an ailing USD.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3157
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.3145
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3002
Daily SMA50 1.2987
Daily SMA100 1.2894
Daily SMA200 1.2707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3149
Previous Daily Low 1.2933
Previous Weekly High 1.308
Previous Weekly Low 1.2881
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3066
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3015
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3002
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.286
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2786
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3218
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3292
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3434

 

 

 

Latest Forex News

LIVE: Biden takes lead in all swing states, markets await further results

Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania and is also ahead in Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona. Markets await further results and networks to call states. Nonfarm Payrolls beat estimates with 638,000. The safe-haven US dollar is down and stocks have stabilized.

EUR/USD rises toward 1.19 as US elections near their end

EUR/USD has resumed its gains, rising toward 1.19. The US elections are closely watched with the latest being Biden taking the lead in all swing states: Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia. US Nonfarm Payrolls beat estimates with 638,000.

GBP/USD trades above 1.3150 amid election and Brexit optimism

GBP/USD has risen above 1.3150 as markets expect a decision in the US elections, with Biden in the lead. UK PM Johnson will speak to EC Commission President von der Leyen on Saturday, triggers hopes for a Brexit deal. 

XAU/USD refreshes multi-week tops, around $1960 post-NFP

Gold held steady near multi-week tops, just below the $1960 region through the early North American session and had a rather muted reaction to the US monthly jobs report.

WTI: Recovery falters at $38.50 amid virus, US election concerns

WTI (futures on NYMEX) has stalled the sharp rebound near the midpoint of the 38 level, as sellers continue to lurk amid a risk-off market profile.

