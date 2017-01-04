GBP/USD still negative below 1.2547 – Commerzbank

By Pablo Piovano

In opinion of Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis, Cable should keep the negative stance below 1.2547.

Key Quotes

GBP/USD is seeing a small rebound from support circa 1.2200. Recent attempts higher have so far been thwarted by the 55 day ma at 1.2411 however there is scope for a move to and challenge of the 1.2547 resistance line. While capped here focus should once again shift to support offered by the 1.2083 October 2016 low. A negative bias will remain entrenched while below here, this resistance is reinforced by the 100 day ma at 1.2638”.

“Below 1.2200, the near term target remains 1.2090/85, the October 11 and 25 lows. Failure at 1.2085 would mean a continuation of the descent and should trigger losses to 1.1775 and then 1.1481 the recent spike low”.

 

    1. R3 1.2513
    2. R2 1.2434
    3. R1 1.2379
  2. PP 1.2300
    1. S1 1.2246
    2. S2 1.2167
    3. S3 1.2113

 