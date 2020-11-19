GBP/USD still looks to regain 1.3300 and beyond – UOB

Cable’s upside momentum appears unchanged and sees a probable move to the area past 1.3300 in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that ‘there is scope for GBP to push above 1.3280 but last week’s top at 1.3322 is likely out of reach’. Our view was not wrong as GBP rose to a high of 1.3312 before retreating quickly to end the day slightly higher at 1.3268 (+0.14%). Overbought conditions coupled with waning momentum have increased the risk of a deeper pull-back. From here, barring a move above 1.3300, GBP is likely to move lower towards 1.3215 (next support is at 1.3190).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “On Tuesday (17 Nov, spot at 1.3210), we indicated that ‘upward momentum has improved but not by much’ We added, ‘GBP has to close above 1.3280 in order to indicate that it is ready to move towards last week’s top at 1.3322’. GBP rose to a high of 1.3312 yesterday (18 Nov) before dropping back down to close at 1.3268. Shorter-term momentum has deteriorated and the prospect for a GBP to move clearly above 1.3322 has diminished. In order to revive the current flagging momentum, GBP has to move and stay above 1.3380 within these 1 to 2 days or a break of 1.3160 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that GBP is not ready to move above 1.3322.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady around 1.1850 ahead of Lagarde, EU summit
EUR/USD trades flat around mid-1800s after Wednesday's marginal losses. France says EU leaders could approve a budget without Hungary and Poland. The Eurozone needs fiscal aid to combat the second-wave of the coronavirus. ECB President Lagarde’s speech and EU Summit eyed.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3250 amid Brexit jitters
GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.3250 while heading into the London. The cable lost ground after The Times triggered chatters over no-deal Brexit. The risk-off mood amid covid concerns and ire against China’s Hong Kong crackdown weigh on the spot.
Gold: Breach of weekly support directs sellers towards $1,850
Gold refreshes intraday low after breaking the short-term ascending trend line. RSI isn’t yet oversold, suggesting further weakness in eyeing the monthly low. September’s bottom adds a filter to the downside below $1,850.
Bitcoin fundamentals are at all-time highs while prices are heading to $20,000
Bitcoin is yet to fully price in the strong fundamentals as it gains more institutional attention. Volume continues to rise as several metrics begin to see new highs. The current market behavior suggests that the $2,000 price gap to new all-time highs will be closed in the upcoming weeks.
WTI trades near expanding channel hurdle
The WTI crude has carved out an expanding channel over the past two months. A close above that level would confirm a bullish breakout, validating the above-50 or bullish reading on the 14-day RSI and opening the doors to the August high of $43.78.