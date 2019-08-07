GBP/USD still faces the next support at 1.1985 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted the outlook on Cable stays negative with the next support at 1.1985.

Key Quotes

24-hour view: “GBP is still the most ‘stable’ currency in G-10 these few days. Strong support at 1.2100 held for a fourth day while 1.2200 still largely limit price advances, as expected. The undertone has slightly improved and GBP may grind higher towards 31-Jul’s high of 1.2250 across the day. On the downside, support is lifted to 1.2140 from 1.2100”.

Next 1-3 weeks: ““While we held the view yesterday (30 Jul, spot at 1.2225) that GBP has moved into a ‘negative phase’ and that it “could trade to 1.2110”, the subsequent rapid pace of decline was not exactly expected (GBP plunged to an overnight low of 1.2120). The downward acceleration over the past couple of days could be attributed to the lack of significant support levels. From here, if GBP were to crack 1.2110, it could lead to further steep decline as the next support is more than 100 pips lower at 1.1985. That said, 1.1985 is just a minor low in Jan 2017 (on the weekly chart) and it is left to be seen how much support it can offer (if GBP were to move to this level). Below this level, the more significant support would be the Oct 2016 ‘flash crash’ low of 1.1491. All in, despite being oversold, the current weakness in GBP is not showing sign of stabilizing just yet. Only a break of the 1.2260 ‘key resistance’ (level was at 1.2295 yesterday) would suggest that the decline in GBP is ready to take a breather.”