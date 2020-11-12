GBP/USD still faces strong resistance at 1.3380 – UOB

Further upside in Cable is not ruled out although it faces solid hurdle at 1.3380 ahead of 1.3420.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘while the rapid advance appears to be running ahead of itself, robust upward momentum suggests GBP could strengthen further to 1.3300, with lower odds for extension to 1.3330’. Our view was not wrong as GBP popped to a high of 1.3322 but the subsequent sharp sell-off was unexpected (overnight low of 1.3189). Upward momentum has more or less dissipated and the current movement is viewed as part of a consolidation phase. For today, GBP is likely to trade sideways between 1.3165 and 1.3275.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held the same view since last Friday (06 Nov, spot at 1.3130) wherein ‘upward momentum has improved but GBP has to move and stay above the major resistance at 1.3200 before further sustained advance can be expected’. After GBP retreated from a high of 1.3207, we highlighted yesterday (10 Nov) that ‘another attempt to move clearly above 1.3200 is not ruled out just yet and only a break of 1.3065 would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased’. GBP subsequently soared to an overnight high of 1.3278 before closing on a firm note at 1.3276 (+0.87%). Further GBP strength appears likely even though it is a bit too soon to expect a move to the year-todate high at 1.3481. On a shorter-term note, 1.3380 and 1.3420 are already quite strong resistance levels. All in, the current GBP strength is deemed as intact as long as it does not move below 1.3120 (‘strong support’ level was at 1.3065 yesterday).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%
GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, under pressure. UK GDP missed estimates with 15.5% QoQ in the third quarter. Concerns about coronavirus have replaced vaccine hopes and boost the safe-haven dollar.
EUR/USD falls as rising covid cases outweigh vaccine hopes
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, extending its losses. Rising European and US coronavirus cases loom on the currency pair and outweigh the breakthrough in obtaining a vaccine. Speeches by ECB Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
Gold: Recovery remains capped below $1875
Gold consolidates its recovery gains below $1875 amid mixed market sentiment. Gold fell by over 4.5% on Monday and could suffer deeper declines in the next few weeks as the US fiscal imprudence and hopes for coronavirus vaccine could drive Treasury yields higher.
WTI flirts with $42.00 on demand-supply news ahead of EIA stocks
WTI prints four-day winning streak after refreshing two-month high the previous day. Saudi Arabia stands ready to balance the oil market, cited covid burden on demand, OPEC+ looks to delay supply increase. US dollar strength, cautious sentiment challenge the upside moves.
Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry
Sudden technical issues of Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura spooked the cryptocurrency community on Wednesday. Numerous trading platforms and wallet service providers, including Binance and MetaMask, were forced to suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, citing price updates.