GBP/USD still bearish, room for a test of 1.2775 – UOB

GBP/USD still bearish, room for a test of 1.2775 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group remain bearish on Cable and expect it to test the 1.2770 region in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “GBP traded in a range of 1.3832/1.2919, modestly wider than our expected 1.2830/1.2910 consolidation range. The daily closing is largely unchanged which suggests further range trading, likely not moving much out of last Friday's range”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “The bearish phase that started two weeks ago (see update on 07 Aug, spot at 1.3045) is still intact as GBP eked out a ‘fresh low’ of 1.2832 last Friday. Downward momentum appears to be struggling even though another leg lower towards the major support at 1.2775 is not ruled out just yet. Only a move back above 1.2970 (stop-loss level unchanged) would indicate that the bearish phase has ended (on a shorter-term note, GBP should ideally hold below the 1.2920 resistance)”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.