GBP/USD sticks to the range bound theme – UOB

Cable is expected to keep navigating within the 1.3460-1.3680 range for the time being, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘downward pressure has eased with the rebound and GBP is unlikely to weaken further’ and we expected GBP to ‘consolidate and trade between 1.3555 and 1.3630’. GBP subsequently traded between 1.3571 and 1.3638. The underlying tone has improved somewhat and GBP could edge above 1.3650. The major resistance at 1.3680 is not expected to come under threat. Support is at 1.3595 followed by 1.3570.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is no change in our view from Monday (04 Oct, spot at 1.3570). As highlighted, the current movement in GBP is viewed as part of a consolidation phase and GBP could trade within a 1.3460/1.3680 range for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1600 as USD licks NFP-led wounds
EUR/USD struggles to extend the corrective pullback towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebounds amid worsening mood. Mixed concerns relating to Fed tapering, US-China and soaring energy costs dent risk appetite. Light trading can restrict intraday moves.
GBP/USD battles 1.3650 amid hawkish BOE, USD rebound
GBP/USD is battling 1.3650 amid a mixed market mood. The US dollar finds support from elevated Treasury yields and US-China jitters. Hawkish BOE and Brexit woes test the sterling against majors.
Gold remains exposed to downside risks ahead of a big week
Gold price defied the bearish odds and witnessed a wild ride, maintaining mild gains above $1750 on Friday while ending the week marginally lower. Gold price wavered in a familiar range between $1760-$1750 almost during the first half of the trading day.
Biden administration mulls executive order on increasing crypto oversight
The Biden administration is reportedly planning to widen the scope of cryptocurrency oversight. An executive order is being considered for agencies to examine digital assets. President Joe Biden has still yet to make a decision.
Wall Street Week Ahead: No jobs, no taper, no rally. Can earnings change things?
Equity markets are treading water on Friday with little in the way of strong direction after a weak employment report. This bad number (194k versus 500k expected) has a silver lining in that it may allow the Fed to delay tapering its stimulus program which the equity market has become increasingly reliant on.