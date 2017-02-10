GBP/USD sticks to the neutral theme – UOB

By Pablo Piovano

FX Strategists at UOB Group suggested Cable should remain within the 1.2350/1.2600 range in the next weeks.

Key Quotes

GBP traded at a much narrower range than anticipated and the muted price action suggests further sideways trading is likely, albeit likely at a higher range of 1.2480/1.2560. Last week’s top near 1.2580/85 is acting as very strong short-term level and is expected to offer stiff resistance”.

“GBP continues to trade mostly sideways and the neutral phase that started more than a week ago is still intact. However, the lower volatility seen over the past few days suggests a narrower consolidation range of 1.2350/1.2600 instead of the 1.2350/1.2670 expected previously”.

 

1 Week
Avg Forecast 1.2408
100.0%71.0%21.0%020304050607080901000
  • 21% Bullish
  • 50% Bearish
  • 29% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Month
Avg Forecast 1.2358
100.0%82.0%29.0%0304050607080901000
  • 29% Bullish
  • 53% Bearish
  • 18% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 1.2142
100.0%80.0%12.0%01020304050607080901000
  • 12% Bullish
  • 68% Bearish
  • 20% Sideways
Bias Bearish

 