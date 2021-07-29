GBP/USD sticks to strong gains near 1.3970-75, multi-week tops on dismal US GDP

- GBP/USD gained strong follow-through traction for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday.
- The post-FOMC USD selloff remained unabated and remained supportive of the strong move up.
- Softer US economic releases failed to provide any respite to the USD or hinder the momentum.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early North American session and refreshed multi-week tops, around the 1.3970-75 region in reaction to weaker US macro releases.
The pair built on its recent strong rebound from the 1.3570 area, or the lowest level since February and scaled higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. This also marked the sixth day of a positive move in the previous seven and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
In the absence of any negative Brexit-related headlines, the British pound remained well supported by the declining trend in Delta variant infections in the UK. Adding to this, the UK’s most prominent epidemiologist, Neil Ferguson, said that the end of the pandemic could be just months away.
On the other hand, the US dollar continues to be weighed down by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish tone at the post-meeting press conference on Wednesday. Powell emphasised that they were some ways away from substantial progress on jobs and was also cautious about tapering.
Apart from this, a generally positive mood around the equity markets further undermined the safe-haven greenback. Thursday's disappointing second-quarter US GDP print and higher than expected Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data also did little to lend any support to the USD.
The first estimate showed that the world's largest economy expanded by 6.5% annualized pace during the April-June period. The reading marked a modest uptick from 6.4% in the previous quarter but missed consensus estimates by a big margin and further weighed on the already weaker buck.
The data reaffirmed market expectations that the Fed will stick to its ultra-lose monetary policy stance for a longer period. This, in turn, should continue to act as a headwind for the greenback and pave the way for an extension of the GBP/USD pair's ongoing positive momentum.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3958
|Today Daily Change
|0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1.3903
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3801
|Daily SMA50
|1.3957
|Daily SMA100
|1.3924
|Daily SMA200
|1.3727
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3911
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3843
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3572
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3885
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3869
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.386
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3817
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3792
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3929
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3955
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3998
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
