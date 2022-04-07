- GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Thursday, though struggled to capitalize on the move.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook, a softer risk tone underpinned the safe-haven USD and capped gains.
The GBP/USD pair retreated a few pips from the daily high touched during the early European session and was last seen trading with modest intraday gains, around the 1.3080-1.3085 region.
The pair gained some positive traction during the first half of the trading on Thursday and moved away from the three-week low, around the 1.3045 area touched the previous day. The uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction or find acceptance above the 1.3100 round-figure mark amid the emergence of fresh buying around the US dollar, bolstered by the Fed's hawkish outlook.
In fact, the March 15-16 FOMC meeting minutes released on Wednesday showed that policymakers were prepared to hike interest rates by 50 bps amid concerns that inflation had broadened through the economy. The minutes also showed general agreement about reducing the central bank’s massive balance sheet at a maximum pace of $95 billion per month to tighten financial conditions.
The Fed's aggressive plans, along with fading hopes for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine, took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, which further drove some haven flows towards the buck and contributed to keeping a lid on any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair.
There isn't any manor market-moving economic data due for release from the UK, suggesting that the USD price dynamics will play a key role in influencing the GBP/USD pair. Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. This, along with the risk sentiment, would drive the USD demand and provide some impetus.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3082
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3072
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3123
|Daily SMA50
|1.3323
|Daily SMA100
|1.3372
|Daily SMA200
|1.3549
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3106
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3046
|Previous Weekly High
|1.319
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3051
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3068
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3083
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3043
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3014
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2983
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3103
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3134
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3163
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
