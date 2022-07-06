- GBP/USD attracted some buying near the 1.1900 mark on Wednesday, though lacked follow-through.
- A positive risk tone prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven USD and extended support.
- The UK political jitters acted as a headwind for sterling and capped gains ahead of the FOMC minutes.
The GBP/USD pair reversed an early European session dip to the 1.1900 neighbourhood and shot to a fresh daily high in the last hour. The pair has now recovered a part of the overnight slump to its lowest level since March 2020 and was last seen trading near the 1.1970-1.1965 area, up less than 0.10% for the day.
A goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - dragged the safe-haven US dollar away from a fresh two-decade high touched on Tuesday. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted some intraday short-covering around the GBP/USD pair, though any meaningful recovery still seems elusive.
Growing worries about a possible global recession should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets. Apart from this, the prospects for more aggressive Fed rate hikes should act as a tailwind for the greenback. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes, due for release later during the US session on Wednesday.
In the meantime, the UK political jitters should hold back traders from placing bullish bets around the British pound. In the latest developments, the UK Conservative Party, Bim Afolami, Chancellor Sunak and UK Health Minister Javid announced their resignations. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, however, reportedly has no plans to step down.
This comes on the back of expectations that the Bank of England would adopt a gradual approach towards raising interest rates amid the worsening economic outlook, which might cap sterling. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the GBP/USD pair has formed a near-term base near the 1.1900 round-figure mark.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1968
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.1944
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2224
|Daily SMA50
|1.2374
|Daily SMA100
|1.2773
|Daily SMA200
|1.3138
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2126
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1899
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2332
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1976
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1985
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2039
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1853
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1763
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1627
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.208
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2216
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2307
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD finds buyers near 1.0240 amid risk-recovery
EUR/USD is bouncing back above 1.0250, as investors take a pause after Tuesday's brutal sell-off. European equities rebound in early dealings, lifting the market mood while the US dollar eases ahead of the US ISM, Fed Minutes.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1950 despite UK political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1950, recovering modestly from 28-month lows. UK’s three key diplomats resigned, destabilizing PM Johnson's government. Brexit and recession risks lurk keeping the upside elusive. The US dollar eases ahead of the Fed Minutes.
Gold renews yearly low on the way to $1,750, Fed Minutes eyed
Gold Price remains pressured around seven-month low on recession fears. Hawkish Fed bets, China-linked concerns exert additional downside pressure on XAU/USD.
Can this multi-year textbook pattern predict the bottom for Ethereum price?
Ethereum performance has been extremely important in this cycle, considering the major paradigm shift that the ETH blockchain has created.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!