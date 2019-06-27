GBP/USD sticks to modest gains, moves little post-US data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Core PCE index rises unexpectedly to 1.2% in Q1 and lends some support to the USD.
  • The final US GDP print matches original estimates of 3.1% annualized growth in Q1.
  • Investors remain reluctant to place bullish bets amid persistent fears of no-deal Brexit.

The GBP/USD pair held on to its modest daily gains around the 1.2700 handle and had a rather muted reaction to the latest US macro releases.

With the recent trade optimism getting tempered ahead of the crucial Trump-Xi meeting at the G20 summit, the US Dollar failed to capitalize on its early up-move and turned out to be one of the key factors lending some support to the major.

However, the greenback downtick remained limited following the release of US economic data, showing that core PCE price index rose 1.2% during the first quarter of 2019 as compared to a stable reading of 1% and in line final Q1 GDP print.

Meanwhile, the pair moved little as investors still seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bullish bets amid persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit, given the favourite UK PM candidate Boris Johnson's commitment to leave the EU by October 31.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2709
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.2689
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.267
Daily SMA50 1.2801
Daily SMA100 1.295
Daily SMA200 1.2923
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2708
Previous Daily Low 1.2663
Previous Weekly High 1.275
Previous Weekly Low 1.2506
Previous Monthly High 1.3178
Previous Monthly Low 1.2559
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2691
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.268
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2665
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2641
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.262
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.271
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2732
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2756

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured despite reported US-China trade truce

EUR/USD pressured despite reported US-China trade truce

EUR/USD is trading above .1350, lower. US GDP has been confirmed at 3.1% YoY as expected. German HICP inflation also met expectations with 1.3% YoY. Tension is mounting ahead of the Trump-Xi summit.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 amid contradicting comments from Johnson

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 amid contradicting comments from Johnson

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, little changed. Boris Johnson has committed to leaving the EU by the October deadline with or without a deal but said the chances of a no-deal are low. US GDP met expectations.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY extends the break above 108.00 on US-China trade truce news

USD/JPY extends the break above 108.00 on US-China trade truce news

The latest reports of a US-China trade truce triggered a renewed risk-on wave and knocked-off the Yen, with the USD/JPY pair now extending its break above the 108 handle while the focus shifts towards the US Q1 final GDP data for fresh impetus.  

USD/JPY News

Gold momentarily slips below $1400 mark, fresh weekly lows

Gold momentarily slips below $1400 mark, fresh weekly lows

Gold momentarily slipped below the key $1400 psychological mark and refreshed weekly lows during the early North-American session.

Gold News

Technical levels cryptos must recapture to resume the bullish rally after correcting

Technical levels cryptos must recapture to resume the bullish rally after correcting

Cryptocurrencies have finally corrected some of their massive gains – a natural phenomenos in all financial markets. The rally has been partially inspired by Facebook's entry into the blockchain world with its Libra project.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location