GBP/USD sticks to modest gains, around mid-1.2600s despite weaker UK PMI

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  The ongoing slump in the US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
   •  The short-covering bounce lacked remained capped on disappointing UK PMI.
   •  Brexit/UK political uncertainties to keep a lid on the pair’s attempted bounce.

The GBP/USD pair held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session and moved little following the release of UK manufacturing PMI.

The pair traded with a bullish bias for the second consecutive session and built on Friday's late rebound from nearly five-month lows. A subdued US Dollar price action – led by the ongoing slump in the US Treasury bond yields amid renewed fears of a global growth slowdown, was seen prompting some follow-through short-covering around the major.

Meanwhile, the intraday positive move seemed rather unaffected by the disappointing release of UK manufacturing PMI, coming in at 49.4 to show a contraction in May. The reading was well below the previous month's reading of 53.1 and worst than 52.0 expected, though did little to prompt any fresh selling. 

It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive move or the bounce runs out of the steam at higher levels amid heightened Brexit and UK political uncertainties, which has been one of the key factors weighing on the British Pound over the past few weeks.

Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - highlighting the release of ISM manufacturing PMI, will be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus, though is unlikely to be a major game changer given all the uncertainty that still surrounds the Sterling.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2646
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.2636
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2804
Daily SMA50 1.2952
Daily SMA100 1.301
Daily SMA200 1.2952
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2646
Previous Daily Low 1.2559
Previous Weekly High 1.2748
Previous Weekly Low 1.2559
Previous Monthly High 1.3178
Previous Monthly Low 1.2559
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2612
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2592
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2581
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2527
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2495
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2668
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2754

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs

EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs

The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1261 Monday, as softer-than-expected manufacturing output alongside Fed's Bullard comments, opening doors for a rate cut in the US, triggered a dollar's sell-off.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts

Despite mostly holding its earlier strength, GBP/USD refrains from further advances as it seesaws near 1.2670 during early Tuesday. The Cable gave little importance to the UK manufacturing PMI’s drop to the lowest since 2016 .

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target

USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target

USD/JPY remains immedaitely offered while below the 20-D SMA and the near term downtrend at 109.92 higher up.

USD/JPY News

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected

The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on interest rates at 2:30 pm AEST am in Sydney, Australia, 4:30 am GMT and 12:30am EDT Tuesday June 4th.

Read more

Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98

Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98

Gold has extended above channels resistance. Gold broke the 25th March highs at 1323, scoring a high of 1328 overnight. 1297 comes in as a compelling downside target being the 50% Fibo retracement of the late April and early May double-bottom swing lows to recent spike high.

Gold News

Editors' pick

EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs

EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs

The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1261 Monday, as softer-than-expected manufacturing output alongside Fed's Bullard comments, opening doors for a rate cut in the US, triggered a dollar's sell-off.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts

Despite mostly holding its earlier strength, GBP/USD refrains from further advances as it seesaws near 1.2670 during early Tuesday. The Cable gave little importance to the UK manufacturing PMI’s drop to the lowest since 2016 .

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target

USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target

USD/JPY remains immedaitely offered while below the 20-D SMA and the near term downtrend at 109.92 higher up.

USD/JPY News

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected

The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on interest rates at 2:30 pm AEST am in Sydney, Australia, 4:30 am GMT and 12:30am EDT Tuesday June 4th.

Read more

Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98

Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98

Gold has extended above channels resistance. Gold broke the 25th March highs at 1323, scoring a high of 1328 overnight. 1297 comes in as a compelling downside target being the 50% Fibo retracement of the late April and early May double-bottom swing lows to recent spike high.

Gold News

eur/gbp

central banks

eur/usd

gbp/usd

usd/jpy

aud/usd

Signatures

bitcoin

ethereum

ripple

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  