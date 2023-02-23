GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above mid-1.2000s, lacks bullish conviction

- GBP/USD regains positive traction amid a modest USD pullback from a multi-month top.
- Signs of stability in the equity markets turn out to be a key factor weighing on the buck.
- Bets for additional BoE rate hikes underpin the GBP and remain supportive of the uptick.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, looming recession risks to limit the USD losses and cap the pair.
The GBP/USD pair attracts some dip-buying near the 1.2040-1.2035 area on Thursday and reverses a part of the previous day's downfall. The pair stick to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of the daily range, around the 1.2065-1.2070 region, through lacks bullish conviction.
Rising bets for additional interest rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE) act as a tailwind for the British Pound. This, along with a modest US Dollar pullback from a multi-week high, lends some support to the GBP/USD pair. A slight improvement in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - undermines the safe-haven buck. That said, a combination of factors should help limit deeper losses for the Greenback and cap the upside for the major.
Investors remain worried about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs. This, along with geopolitical tensions, should keep a lid on any optimism in the markets. Apart from this, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates to tame persistently high inflation favours the USD bulls. In fact, the FOMC meeting minutes released on Wednesday showed that a few participants favoured raising rates by 50 bps or they could have supported it.
Moreover, the US CPI and PPI data released last week showed that inflation isn't coming down quite as fast as hoped. Adding to this, the recent robust US macro data pointed to an economy that remains resilient despite rising borrowing costs and should allow the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance. In the absence of any relevant UK economic data, the fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying around the GBP/USD pair before positioning for further intraday appreciating move.
Traders now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Prelim (second estimate) Q4 GDP print and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims later during the early North American session. This, along with the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2057
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2043
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2151
|Daily SMA50
|1.2156
|Daily SMA100
|1.1923
|Daily SMA200
|1.1935
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2135
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2035
|Previous Weekly High
|1.227
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1915
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2073
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2097
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2007
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.197
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1906
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2108
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2172
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2209
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
