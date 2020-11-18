GBP/USD sticks to gains near one-week tops, eyeing to reclaim 1.3300 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday.
  • The British pound was underpinned by hopes for a possible last-minute Brexit deal.
  • COVID-19 jitters weighed on the USD and remained supportive of the positive move.

The GBP/USD pair climbed to fresh one-week tops during the early European session, with bulls now eyeing a move towards reclaiming the 1.3300 round-figure mark.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to build on last week's rebound from the vicinity of the 1.3100 mark and gain traction for the fourth consecutive session. Concerns about the potential economic fallout from new COVID-19 restrictions in several US states tempered the latest optimism around promising vaccine trails. This, along with the ongoing slide in the US Treasury bond yields kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive through the first half of the trading action on Thursday.

On the other hand, the British pound remained well supported by hopes that Britain and the European Union could reach a Brexit divorce agreement by the beginning of next week. Adding to this, Wednesday's mostly upbeat UK consumer inflation figures provided an additional boost to the GBP/USD pair and remained supportive. However, the fact that negotiators are yet to find a compromise on key sticking points, including fisheries, held the GBP bulls from placing aggressive bets and might cap the upside.

It is worth reporting that EU negotiators are reportedly due to update envoys of the bloc's 27 member states on the latest in trade talks with Britain at 0700 GMT on Friday. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond the 1.3310-15 region, before positioning for an extension of the recent bullish trajectory.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the releases of Building Permits and Housing Starts – for a fresh impetus later during the early North American session. The data, along with developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3292
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 1.3252
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.309
Daily SMA50 1.2974
Daily SMA100 1.2958
Daily SMA200 1.2715
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3273
Previous Daily Low 1.3192
Previous Weekly High 1.3314
Previous Weekly Low 1.3107
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3242
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3223
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3205
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3158
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3124
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3286
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.332
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3367

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

