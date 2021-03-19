GBP/USD: Sterling to succumb to dollar strength amid growing expectations for a roaring US economy

GBP/USD has been whipsawed by febrile Fed-driven moves in yields. US yields remain in the spotlight for markets and they are set to be influenced by new US stimulus, final GDP and other data. In the UK, a vaccination slowdown, jobs and retail sales figures are of interest, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam briefs.
Key quotes
“Around 38% of Brits have received at least one vaccine dose – and only 2.6% the second dose. With supplies now slowing, the government has shifted to prioritizing second jabs for the vulnerable. Additional progress would be positive for the pound and a near-halt would cause concern. EU-UK frictions around movements of doses from one side of the Channel to the other have mostly hurt the euro. However, if concerns around AstraZeneca's vaccines snowball, the pound would suffer as well.”
“Economists expect the Unemployment Rate to have remained stable in January at 5.1%, amid ongoing support from the government's furlough scheme. Wage growth is also projected to remain robust. As the first reopening came only in March, material changes in jobless claims for February are unlikely.”
“Retail Sales figures for February are projected to show another month of declines, amid the ongoing lockdown last month. Perhaps there is room for an upside surprise as hope for a return to normal was already in the air, and may have impacted consumers.”
“The distribution of stimulus checks from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package is yet to conclude – but additional expenditure is already in the works. The White House is mulling a large infrastructure spending bill. If more details come out, it could push yields higher and carry the dollar with it. On the other hand, if President Joe Biden focuses on other policies such as voting rights, the bond sell-off could take a break.”
“America's vaccination campaign continues moving at a rapid clip, with around 23% of the population having already received one shot. The timetable for reaching the majority of the population has squeezed with the US set to reach the 50% mark by mid-May. Ongoing progress would boost the dollar while any potential setbacks would do the opposite.”
“Federal Reserve Chair Powell will have additional opportunities to impact markets with no fewer than three speeches. A handful of his colleagues will also be doing the media rounds. Any comments on yields will be closely watched, and so will remarks on the economy. Hints of early tightening would cause jitters, but Fed officials will likely refrain from going down that route.”
“On Thursday, Final Gross Domestic Product figures for the fourth quarter will likely confirm an annualized increase of 4.1%, but this relatively stale figure will probably be overshadowed by weekly jobless claims. Applications jumped to 770,000 and will likely drop.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.19 after the Fed triggers bond selling
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.19 after the Federal Reserve's announcement. The Fed canceled its SLR exemption to banks, forcing them to sell some bonds. The resulting higher yield is positive for the dollar. Returns on ten-year Treasuries top 1.70%.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3850 as the dollar surges with yields
GBP/USD has dropped to 1.3850 as US ten-year yields recapture 1.70% and carry the dollar higher with them as the Fed the canceled SLR exemption for banks. The UK's vaccine supply issues are weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD at risk as Fed announces no SLR exemption
XAU/USD is back trading in the $1730s having failed to hold above its 21DMA above $1740. Gold is at risk-off losses as US bond yields rise after the Fed announced it will not extend SLR.
Ripple expands in Asia despite SEC lawsuit, increasing odds for a 60% breakout
Ripple’s South-East Asian (SEA) customers actively leverage RippleNet Cloud which facilitates domestic and international transactions. Some of the customers like iRemit leverage XRP to enable cross-border payments.
Roblox (RBLX): Valuation too high to buy but Stifel says $85 target
Roblox shares launched on the stock market on Wednesday, March 10. RBLX shares were immediately targetted by retail traders. Roblox user numbers grew considerably during lockdown.