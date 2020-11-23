GBP/USD: Sterling has reasons to be cheerful, yet hurdles remain

GBP/USD has been rising on vaccine and Brexit optimism but struggles around the next budget and concerns about lockdowns may weigh on the pound. Meanwhile, Monday's 4-hour chart is painting a bullish picture, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“Back to normal sometime after Easter – that is the promise from Matt Hancock, the UK's health minister. He has been speaking after AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford reported some results from their COVID-19 vaccine trial. The average efficacy is around 70% – lower than the competition from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. However, AstraZeneca says that a smaller dosing regimen of 1.5 shots instead of two is 90% efficient. Moreover, as the British government has an agreement to purchase 100 million doses the pound also responded positively.”
“The British media has been reporting that a Brexit agreement is ‘95% done’ and basically imminent. However, investors have known that most of the details of future EU-UK relations have been ready for some time, while that 5% – fisheries, state aid, and governance – remain sticking points. An accord is not fully priced in and could boost the pound. However, if time passes by without white smoke from Brussels, sterling could suffer.”
“Another hurdle is the upcoming budget. While Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak committed to refrain from austerity, he is reportedly considering a pay freeze for most public workers. Such a move is already angering unions and could weigh on consumption.”
“British covid statistics have stabilized but are yet to bend lower. The current nationwide lockdown expires on December 2 and the government is set to return to a localized approach. However, the new tiers may include relatively robust restrictions.”
“The cable is benefiting from upside momentum on the 4-hour chart and is trading above the uptrend support line that has been accompanying it from early November. It is also holding above the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages. Some resistance is at the daily high of 1.3360, followed by 1.3420 and 1.3510 seen in the summer. Support awaits at the previous resistance line of 1.3310, see in mid-November. It is followed by 1.3280, which held the currency pair on its way up.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD soars to two-month high on Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has hit a fresh two-month high above 1.3350. Hopes that the UK could approve a coronavirus vaccine and of an imminent Brexit deal are propelling the pound higher. Markit's PMIs are eyed.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.19 amid mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is marching higher amid hopes for rapid distribution of coronavirus vaccines and uncertainty about the next ECB actions. Eurozone PMIs have shown a drop in activity in November amid lockdowns.
XAU/USD in search of a firm direction, flat-lined around $1870
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1870 level, nearly unchanged for the day.
Forex Today: Markets cheers hopes for quick vaccination, cryptocurrencies rally, PMIs eyed
Hopes for the distribution of coronavirus vaccines are boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. The pound stands out with a breakout, also amid optimism around Brexit, while cryptocurrencies march forward.
WTI eyes monthly high above $43 as Houthis attack Saudi Aramco
WTI refreshes weekly highs during the latest recovery moves from $42.33. Yemen’s Houthis claim to fire missiles at Saudi Aramco in Jeddah. Trading sentiment remains positive amid vaccine hopes, hints of receding lockdowns in the UK, Australia and France.