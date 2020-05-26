GBP/USD: Sterling fueled by the reopening of the UK economy

The pound is moving higher amid the PM's announcement to gradually reopen shops in June, ignoring the Cummings scandal, FXStreet’s analysts Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“Senior Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings has no regrets for violating the lockdown he contributed to devising. PM Johnson backed his aide and some Conservatives are worried that the PM is spending too much political capital on an unelected official.”
“Sterling is moving higher after the Boris' message to gradually reopen shops in June. Relatively low COVID-19 statistics published on Monday also help.”
“Demand for safe-haven assets is diminishing amid new hopes for a vaccine, this time from Novavax, a Maryland-based pharma firm. Investors are shrugging off ongoing tensions between the US and China. Investors are content with the world's largest economies' pledge to hold up the trade agreement.”
“Further resignations of ministers may weigh on the pound, and so could another adverse twist in Sino-American relations. President Trump may tweet in the US session. Without significant developments on these fronts, traders will also watch several US housing figures, including sales of new homes, and also the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence gauge.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough
GBP/USD is surging above 1.23 as the EU is reportedly ready to make concessions to the UK on fisheries. Sterling is also advancing amid hopes for reopening and a weaker dollar.
EUR/USD is marching forward amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0950 as hopes for a return to normal and falling eurozone statistics provide hopes. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions. US housing and consumption figures are eyed.
Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price
As Bitcoin's average price is in its mid-range, sentiment plummets and returns to the fear zone. The crypto market points to lower levels in the short term. The consolidation of the current price levels can be extended until the middle of June.
WTI consolidates below $34.50 amid Russia’s output cuts extension news
WTI (July futures on Nymex) was offered just above the 34.50 level in early European trading, now consolidating around the 34-mark following a brief drop to the 33.75 region.
USD/JPY: Risk-on weighs on the greenback
Economic reopenings and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine lift the market’s mood. Japan’s data missed the market’s expectations, US Consumer Confidence up next. USD/JPY under pressure, dollar’s broad weakness skews the risk to the downside.