GBP/USD steady near daily highs

UK Q3 GDP beats expectations, taking off some of the pressure over Pound.

Dollar weakened post-Wall Street's soft opening, equities can't lift their heads.

Cable trades near the over 1-week high set earlier today at 1.3271, as the greenback lost market's favor after Wall Street's opening, in spite of solid US data released this Wednesday. US Durable Goods Orders soared 2.2% in September, more than doubling market's expectations of 1.0%, while the ex-transportation reading came in at 0.7%, beating the 0.5% forecasted. August numbers were upwardly revised to 2.0% and 0.7% respectively. Additionally, new home sales in the US grew by 18.9%, against a expected 0.9% decline.

Earlier in the day and according to the official release, UK´s GDP was estimated to have increased by 0.4% in the three months to September, above an expected 0.3% with the services sector being the largest contributor to GDP growth. Yearly basis, the economy grew by 1.5% according to the same estimates, slightly below the 1.4% expected.

Levels to watch

The pair currently trades in the 1.3250 area, with an immediate support at 1.3220, where the pair met selling interest during the first two-day of the week, and the 38.2% retracement of the early October rally, followed by 1.3145, the 50% retracement of the same rally. The pair seems unable to establish itself above the 23.6% retracement which stands at 1.3265. Beyond the level, the next relevant resistance would be October high, at 1.3336.