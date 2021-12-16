- The British pound printed a 100-pip gain after the Bank of England (BoE) delivered an unexpected rate hike.
- The Federal Reserve meeting event turned to a “buy the rumor, sell the fact event,” delivering the market expectations.
- GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Tilted upwards, but a clear break of 1.3353 would send the pair rallying towards 1.3400; otherwise, a move back to 1.3300 is on the cards.
At the time of writing, the British pound extends its Thursday rally, trading at 1.3336 during the New Tork session. Early in the European session, the Bank of England (BoE) surprisingly pulled the trigger and hiked 15 basis points its overnight interest rates up to 0.25% in an 8-1 vote, with Sylvana Tenreyro as the only dissenter. Additionally, on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve increased its bond taper speed to double the agreed in November, and per dot-plot depicted, its policymakers eye at least three hikes in 2022.
That said, the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision turned to a “buy the rumor, sell the fact event,” with equities rallying to all-time-highs, while risk-sensitive currencies like the GBP, the CAD, and the antipodeans climbed against the greenback.
BoE’s decision comes amid a COVID-19 outbreak with cases in the UK as of December 15, topping around 78,610 new cases as the Omicron variant spread worldwide continues. Furthermore, UK’s central bank said that “modest” tightening would probably be needed, as they expect inflation to peak at 6% by April of 2022.
In the meantime, US Bond yields in the short term of the curve fall between one and four basis points, led by 2s, 5s, and 10s at 0.6431%, 1.2092%, and 1.458%, each, a headwind for the buck, with its US Dollar Index back under the 96 handle, down 0.64%, at 95.89.
In the US economic docket, the Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on December 11 rose to 206K, more than the 200K, a tick higher than the previous one. Concerning Continuous Claims, fell to 1.845M, from 1.999 on the week previous, and better than the 1.934M estimated.
Further, US Housing Starts rose to 11.8% yearly based, while Building Permits increased by 3.6%.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD daily chart shows a downward bias in the mid-term, as depicted by the daily moving averages (DMAs) above the spot price. At press time, the pair jumped off the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, which lies at 1.3273, piercing the November 12 swing low-turned-resistance at 1.3353.
To the upside, a clear breach of the latter would expose 1.3400, followed by the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3458.
Failure at 1.3353 would open the door for a retest of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement under 1.3300 at 1.3273, followed by a challenge of the YTD low at 1.31600 that, it gives way, could send the pair tumbling to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3009.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3336
|Today Daily Change
|0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|1.3261
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3302
|Daily SMA50
|1.3495
|Daily SMA100
|1.3626
|Daily SMA200
|1.3775
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3283
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3172
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3289
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3161
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.324
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3214
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3194
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3128
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3084
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3305
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3349
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3416
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains near 1.1350 during Lagarde's presser
EUR/USD continues to push higher and trades near 1.1350 as European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde delivers her comments on the policy outlook. The ECB announced that PEPP will end in March and APP will be increased to €40 billion during Q2.
GBP/USD gains traction as BOE hikes the policy rate by 15 basis points
GBP/USD advanced to its highest level in two weeks near 1.3350 after the Bank of England announced that it raised its policy rate by 15 basis points to 0.25% after the December meeting. EUR/GBP is also trading at its weakest level since late November at 0.8470.
GBP/USD gains traction as BOE hikes the policy rate by 15 basis points
GBP/USD advanced to its highest level in two weeks near 1.3350 after the Bank of England announced that it raised its policy rate by 15 basis points to 0.25% after the December meeting. EUR/GBP is also trading at its weakest level since late November at 0.8470.
Gold advances to daily highs near $1,790
After edging lower toward $1,780 during the European trading hours, gold regained its traction and advanced to session highs near $1,790. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the negative territory, supporting XAU/USD.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?