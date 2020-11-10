GBP/USD steady above 1.3215, consolidates at two-month highs

- GBP/USD consolidates at two-month highs around 1.3250.
- Coronavirus vaccine's news and Brexit deal hopes boost demand for the GBP.
- Technically, the pair should remain above 1.3200 to keep its upward momentum – UOB.
The pound is pushing higher on Tuesday, extending its bull run from last week lows at 1.2850 to fresh two-month highs at the mid-range of 1.3200. Upbeat news of a COVID-19 vaccine and hopes of an imminent Brexit deal have increased demand for the sterling.
Pound appreciates on COVID-19 vaccine and Brexit news
The sterling is appreciating across the board on Tuesday, trading 0.5% up against the US dollar, buoyed by hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will help to shore up UK economy. The impact of the promising results of a potential cure for the coronavirus has been particularly positive for the British pound as it might make a huge difference for the UK, which is one of the worst coronavirus-hit countries in Europe.
Furthermore, market rumours about progress on the Brexit negotiations with the EU have increased confidence on the GBP further. UK officials have suggested that the parties might have brought positions closer, which feeds hopes of a trade deal before the December 31 deadline.
GBP/USD should stay above 1.3200 to keep the upward momentum – UOB
From a technical perspective, the UOB’s FX analysis team thinks that upward momentum has improved, but warns that the pair should stay above 1.3200 to fend bears off: “While upward momentum has improved, GBP has to move and stay above the major resistance at 1.3200 before further sustained advance can be expected’. GBP edged above 1.3200 yesterday (09 Nov) but eased off after touching 1.3207 to end the day little changed at 1.3162 (+0.09%). Another attempt to move clearly above 1.3200 is not ruled out just yet and only a break of 1.3065 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.325
|Today Daily Change
|0.0090
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68
|Today daily open
|1.316
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3013
|Daily SMA50
|1.2979
|Daily SMA100
|1.2909
|Daily SMA200
|1.2708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3208
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3118
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3177
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2854
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3174
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3153
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3117
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3073
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3027
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3206
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3252
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3296
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
