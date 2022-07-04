- GBP/USD gained strong positive traction on Monday and was supported by modest USD weakness.
- The recent fall in the US bond yields and a positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven greenback.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, along with recession fears should limit the USD losses and cap the pair.
The GBP/USD pair is witnessing some short-covering on the first day of a new week and is building on Friday's late recovery from the 1.1975 region, or the lowest level since June 14. The momentum is extending through the mid-European session and pushing spot prices to a fresh daily high, around the 1.2165 region in the last hour.
The recent decline in the US Treasury bond yields, along with signs of stability in the equity markets, have undermined the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, is being seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. That said, any meaningful positive move still seems elusive, warranting caution for bulls.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week reaffirmed market bets for more aggressive rate hikes and said that the US central bank remains focused on getting inflation under control. Powell added that the US economy is well-positioned to handle tighter policy. Apart from this, growing recession fears should limit the USD losses.
On the other hand, the Bank of England is expected to adopt a gradual approach toward raising interest rates amid the worsening economic outlook. Furthermore, fresh tensions between the UK and the European Union over the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit agreement might hold back the GBP bulls from placing aggressive bets.
The fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the GBP/USD pair has bottomed out in the near term and positioning for any further gains. Traders might also be reluctant amid relatively lighter volumes on the back of a holiday in the US and ahead of this week's key releases.
The minutes of the FOMC meeting are due on Wednesday and will be followed by the key US jobs data on Friday. Investors will closely scrutinize the FOMC minutes and the NFP report for clues about the Fed's policy tightening path. This will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2153
|Today Daily Change
|0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|1.2099
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2277
|Daily SMA50
|1.2399
|Daily SMA100
|1.2803
|Daily SMA200
|1.3154
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.218
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1976
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2332
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1976
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2102
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.199
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1881
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1786
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2194
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2289
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2398
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
