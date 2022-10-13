- GBP/USD attracts some buying for the second successive day amid a modest USD downtick.
- The risk-on impulse undermines the safe-haven buck and offers some support to the major.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets should limit the USD losses as the focus remains on the US CPI.
- Confusion over the BoE’s emergency bond-buying program further warrants caution for bulls.
The GBP/USD pair attracts some buying in the vicinity of the 1.1050 area on Thursday and hits a fresh daily high during the first half of the European session. The pair is currently trading just above the mid-1.1100s, up for the second straight day and might be looking to build on the previous day's goodish rebound from a nearly two-week low.
The US dollar edges lower for the second straight day and turns out to be a key factor lending support to the GBP/USD pair. A recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - is undermining the safe-haven greenback. Apart from this, the USD downtick lacks any obvious catalyst and is likely to remain limited amid hawkish Fed expectations.
The markets seem convinced that the US central bank will stick to its aggressive policy tightening path and have been pricing in another supersized 75 bps rate hike in November. The bets were reaffirmed by the FOMC meeting minutes released on Wednesday, which showed that officials were committed to raising interest rates to curb inflation. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields.
Hence, the market focus remains glued to the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North American session. The crucial US CPI report will be looked upon for clues about the size of the Fed's next interest rate hike. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
In the meantime, the fact that the Bank of England could end its program of temporary gilt purchases on Friday could act as a headwind for sterling amid concerns about the UK government's fiscal plans. It is worth mentioning that the new UK government said that it would not reverse its vast tax cuts or reduce public spending, warranting caution before placing bullish bets around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1128
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|1.1102
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1158
|Daily SMA50
|1.1549
|Daily SMA100
|1.1875
|Daily SMA200
|1.2501
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1134
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0924
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1496
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1055
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1054
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1004
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0972
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0843
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0762
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1183
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1393
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 0.9700 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward mid-0.9700s during the European trading hours. The renewed dollar weakness seems to be helping the pair push higher as investors gear up for the September CPI inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD extends recovery toward 1.1150
GBP/USD has advanced to a fresh session high near 1.1150 on Thursday. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment ahead of the US CPI data seems to be weighing on the dollar and helping the pair gather bullish momentum. Investors keep a close eye on the UK gilt markets.
Gold climbs above $1,670 as US yields edge lower
Gold has gained traction after having dropped below $1,670 earlier in the day and advanced toward $1,680. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased daily gains ahead of the US CPI data, allowing XAU/USD to stay in positive territory.
Crypto.com price continues to drop despite making bullish fundamental strides
Crypto.com price shows little response to the fundamental developments that are surrounding the company. This lack of response can be attributed to the current market conditions, which are largely bearish.
US September CPI Preview: Monthly core inflation is the figure to watch Premium
Investors expect the headline annual CPI to decline to 8.1% from 8.3% in August. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen edging higher to 6.5% from 6.3% in the same period.