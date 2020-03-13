GBP/USD steadily climbs back above 1.2600 mark, lacks follow-through

- GBP/USD reversed an early dip to 1.2500 neighbourhood and gained some traction.
- A subdued USD price action prompted some intraday short-covering move on Friday.
- The uptick lacked any bullish conviction amid mounting fears over the virus outbreak.
The GBP/USD pair edged higher during the early European session and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.2625 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
Following an early dip to the vicinity of the key 1.2500 psychological mark, the pair gained some positive traction and managed to recover further from five-month lows set in the previous session.
A subdued US dollar price action seemed to be the only factor that prompted some intraday short-covering move on Friday, all against the backdrop of over 350 pips steep decline in the previous day.
A sharp turnaround in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a recovery in equity markets, weighed on traditional safe-haven currencies and forced the US dollar to consolidate the overnight strong gains.
Apart from a mildly weaker USD, the uptick lacked any fundamental catalyst and thus, runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly amid reports that the UK government might shut down schools across the country.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have actually bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further recovery move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2606
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1.2568
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2911
|Daily SMA50
|1.2988
|Daily SMA100
|1.299
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2849
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2491
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3049
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2741
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2628
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2712
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2423
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2278
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2065
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2781
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2994
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3139
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
