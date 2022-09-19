- GBP/USD reverses early Asian session gains on firmer DXY, sidelined of late.
- Market’s cautious optimism fails to impress Cable buyers amid fears of BOE’s disappointment.
- US President Biden will meet his UK counterpart on Wednesday.
- Fed, BOE both are up for 0.75% rate hike but qualitative updates will be the key to fresh impulse.
GBP/USD struggles to remain above 1.1400 as traders begin the key week comprising the monetary policy announcements from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BOE). That said, the quote seesaws around 1.1430-25 while defending the early Asian session rebound from the lowest levels since 1985, tested the previous day.
The Cable pair’s initial recovery could be linked to the Brexit-positive headlines. However, recently mixed comments from US President Joe Biden and anxiety ahead of the key events seem to test the GBP/USD bulls.
“British Prime Minister Liz Truss has agreed with her Irish counterpart Micheal Martin that an opportunity remains for a negotiated outcome to issues around the Northern Ireland protocol,” Reuters quotes Irish broadcaster RTE TV during the weekend.
US President Biden said, “I'm more optimistic than I have been in a long time.” The national leader also stated that they are going to get control of inflation. On the same line are the covid updates from China as it unlocks Dalian a city in China’s Liaoning province while witnessing zero coronavirus cases in Beijing and one, versus zero the previous day, outside Shanghai’s quarantine zone. However, US President Biden’s readiness to back Taiwan in case China attacks Taipei and the hawkish hopes for the Fed seem to keep the GBP/USD bears hopeful.
It should be noted that the hawkish hopes from the Fed have recently escalated after the University of Michigan's preliminary readings of Consumer Sentiment for September came in at 59.5, up from 58.6 in the prior month while easing below 60.0 market forecasts. With the firmer US data, the odds of the Fed’s 75 basis points rate hike (bps) rose to nearly 80%, around 82% by the press time, while the market’s expectations of a full one percentage increase in the Fed rate rose to 18%.
While the Fed hawks are likely to exert downside pressure on the GBP/USD prices, expectations that the BOE will be forced to act more bullish, due to Lizz Truss’ election as the new Prime Minister of the UK, seem to challenge the pair sellers. Also, hopes that the UK-US ties will be stronger and offer additional support to the Cable pair. British Prime Minister Liz Truss will hold a full bilateral meeting with Joe Biden at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday rather than meeting the U.S. president at Downing Street on Sunday, her office said on Saturday, per Reuters.
Given the holiday in the UK and a light calendar elsewhere, GBP/USD may witness a sluggish session. However, the Fed vs. BOE play will be critical for the pair traders to watch this week. Not only the interest rate announcements, which are mostly priced in, but the economic forecasts and speeches from the respective central bank leaders are also crucial. Should Fed Chair Powell disappoint US dollar bulls and the BOE shows more optimism, the odds of the GBP/USD rebound can’t be ruled out.
Technical analysis
Although the oversold RSI conditions triggered a GBP/USD rebound from a four-month-old support line, around 1.1330 by the press time, the recovery remains elusive until the quote stays below the 21-DMA resistance level near 1.1590.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1425
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.1421
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1614
|Daily SMA50
|1.1871
|Daily SMA100
|1.2107
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.148
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1351
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1738
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1351
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1431
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1354
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1288
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1225
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1484
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1547
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1614
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
