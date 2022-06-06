- GBP/USD licks its wounds after posting the first weekly loss in three.
- Tory rebels brace for holding vote of no-confidence in UK PM Johnson.
- UK PM Johnson may unveil housing plans to shift focus from partygate-linked dislike.
- US inflation, Brexit and China are additional catalysts to watch for clear directions.
GBP/USD picks up bids to consolidate the first weekly losses in three around 1.2500, bouncing off the 21-DMA, during early Monday morning in Europe. However, a lack of major catalysts and political fears at home restrict the pair’s immediate moves.
Although S&P 500 Futures gain half a percent to portray cautious optimism in the market around 4,130, the US 10-year Treasury yields fall 1.6 basis points (bps) to 2.94% and probe the optimists. Behind the moves are China-linked positive news and increasing market fears of the Fed’s aggression. At home, political pessimism surrounding UK PM Boris Johnson’s future and likely measures to tame British housing problems seem to trouble the GBP/USD traders.
“Boris Johnson’s key allies are preparing to defend him in a challenge to his leadership, as they conceded it was increasingly likely that rebel Conservative MPs had reached the key threshold needed to trigger a vote of no confidence in the UK prime minister this week,” said the Financial Times (FT) during the weekend.
The news also states that should Johnson avoid a vote in the coming days, the focus will switch to the results of two crucial by-elections on June 23. The rebels believe that losing both would make a no-confidence vote inevitable.
It’s worth noting that UK PM Johnson is up for a speech on housing, on Tuesday, which in turn may reveal plans to buy to housing association tenants, per the FT.
Elsewhere, Beijing’s readiness to ease the virus-led activity controls joins the US preparations for announcing tariff relief for China to underpin cautious optimism in the market.
“Dine-in service in Beijing will resume on Monday, except for the Fengtai district and some parts of the Changping district, the Beijing Daily said. Restaurants and bars have been restricted to takeaway since early May,” reports Reuters. On the other hand, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said, per Reuters, “President Joe Biden has asked his team to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China that were put into place by former President Donald Trump, to combat the current high inflation.”
On a broader front, the increase in the odds of a third 50 bps rate hike from the Fed in September, to 75% from 35% appeared last week, seems to challenge the market players ahead of Friday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May.
While politics and the US CPI are the key catalysts for the week, headlines concerning China and Russia, as well as the Fed bets may entertain traders for now.
Technical analysis
Although 21-DMA restricts short-term GBP/USD downside to around 1.2465, the pair buyers remain cautious until the quote stays below a descending resistance line from late February.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2495
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.249
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.246
|Daily SMA50
|1.2712
|Daily SMA100
|1.3054
|Daily SMA200
|1.3303
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.259
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2486
|Previous Weekly High
|1.266
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2458
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2526
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.255
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2454
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2418
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2349
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2558
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2626
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2662
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps range around 0.7200 on poor China's Services PMI
AUD/USD remains pressured around 0.7200 after the early bounce, as investors assess the latest dismal Chinese Caixin Services PMI. The US dollar clings to US jobs data-inspired gains amid light trading and the Beijing reopening optimism. Tuesday's RBA awaited.
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.0700 with eyes on ECB, US Inflation
EUR/USD fades recovery momentum from intraday low as mixed sentiment joins cautious mood ahead of this week’s key data/events. Additionally, holidays in Germany, France, Switzerland and New Zealand also restrict the pair’s immediate moves.
Gold traders are getting set for US inflation data
the gold price is advancing on the day, mitigating some of the imbalance in price left over from Friday's trade when the US rallied following the US Nonfarm Payrolls data, extending gains for the day. US inflation data is on the cards for this week in the build-up to the Fed.
How will Polkadot price fare in an uphill battle
Polkadot price wants to embark on an uptrend but the number of hurdles laid in its path suggests this outlook is unlikely. However, a recovery above a certain barrier will make this bullish narrative more plausible.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!