GBP/USD stays under pressure ahead of UK Supreme Court hearings

- GBP/USD extends pullback from 100-DMA amid Brexit uncertainty.
- The UK Supreme Court will start three-day hearings on whether PM Johnson broke the law while proroguing the Parliament.
With no positive Brexit developments and an on-going Parliament deadlock at the UK, the GBP/USD pair carries latest profit-booking to 1.2410 while heading into the London open on Tuesday.
The United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s Luxembourg visit failed to provide any key updates. The EU President criticized the Tory leaders’ depth of details while British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reiterated the PM”s pledge to leave on October 31 and also passing the bucket of criticism back to the EU. Further, Mr. Johnson refrained from the press conference with the Luxembourgish counterpart and got additional down-point in turn.
On the other hand, the US Dollar (USD) stays on the front foot as the recent rise in safe-haven demand, mainly due to the attacks of Saudi Arabia, joins hands with optimism surrounding the US-China trade talks, up for early October. Recent communication from Chinese Commerce Ministry confirmed the Finance Minister Liao Min’s visit to the US on Wednesday to pave the way for October discussions. On the negative side, the US arrested Chinese government official for visa fraud.
Moving on, the British Supreme court will hear arguments on the case against the UK PM stating that Mr. Johnson acted unlawfully while proroguing the parliament. The Scottish and London courts gave diverse judgments and make the case even more crucial. The hearings will last for three days in front of 11-judges presided by Lady Hale.
While the absence of data, except the US Industrial Production for August, is likely in support of carrying the previous move forward, any positive to the UK PM during the first day of hearings at the UK’s Supreme court could help the Cable recover some of its latest losses.
Technical Analysis
Unless providing a daily closing beyond 100-day simple moving average (DMA) level near 1.2510, the quote is less likely to rise towards mid-July highs surrounding 1.2580, which in turn highlights the importance of 1.2380 and 50-DMA level of 1.2280 during further declines.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive ahead of German data
EUR/USD fell sharply on Monday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. A below-forecast German Zew survey will likely accentuate bearish pressures around the EUR. The bulls need a break above trendline sloping lower from June highs.
GBP/USD stays under pressure ahead of UK Supreme Court hearings
With no positive Brexit developments and the UK Parliament deadlock, GBP/USD extends pullback from 100-DMA ahead of London open. The UK Supreme Court will start three-day hearings on whether PM Johnson’s proroguing the Parliament was illegal.
USD/JPY eases-off seven-week tops as risk-aversion creeps in
USD/JPY retreats from seven-week highs of 108.36, as risk-off returns amid poor Chinese data, US-Japan trade news and ahead of the key central banks' events this week. S&P 500 futures turn negative while Treasury yields drop over 1%.
Gold: Trades below $1,500, looks south on bearish crossover
Gold is looking south with the 4-hour chart reporting a bearish crossover. The 4-hour chart shows the 50-period moving average has crossed below the 200-period moving average. That bearish crossover indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side.
Gasoline and the Gulf
The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.