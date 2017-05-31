GBP/USD stays quiet below 1.29 as Beige Book doesn't offer anything new

The GBP/USD rose above 1.29 in the NA session on Wednesday, recovering a majority of Friday's heavy losses but failed to stretch further amid a lack of fresh fundamental catalysts. The pair has been spending the last couple of hours in a tight range below 1.29 and is now trading at 1.2880, up 0.18% on the day.

The pair's upsurge on Wednesday was fueled by a stronger cable and a weaker greenback. The latest polls suggested that British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives are making up lost ground against the opposition Labour party, easing the concerns surrounding a potential political instability in the U.K.

On the other hand, the greenback struggles to find interest from investors as the dismal data macro from the U.S. jeopardize the odds of 2 more rate hikes in 2017. Federal Reserve's Beige Book didn't present anything surprising to the markets as it revealed that most Fed districts reported their economies continued to expand at a modest or moderate pace from early April through late May. Now investors turn their attention to Friday's NFP report.

Additionally, profit taking on the last day of the month may have contributed to the pair's correction as well. On a monthly basis, the pair is still down nearly 50 pips.

Technical outlook

With a monthly close above 1.2820 (Fibo 23.6% retracement of March - May rise) the pair could extend its gains but it may have a difficult time doing so as investors are likely to refrain from taking heavy positions ahead of the U.K. election. 1.2920 (daily high/20-DMA) could be seen as the first technical resistance ahead of 1.3000 (psychological level/May 24 high) and 1.3050 (May 18 high). To the downside, a break below 1.2820 could open allow for further slippage towards 1.2690 (Fibo 38.2%) and 1.2595 (100-DMA).