GBP/USD stays pressured towards 1.3800 as Brexit, coronavirus woes join firmer USD

- GBP/USD remains heavy around fortnight low, down for fourth consecutive day.
- UK policymakers signal extension of emergency powers used for lorries heading to France, IFA discussed Brexit.
- Britain braces for more booster shots as virus-led deaths jump to five-month high.
- USD gains could be linked to stimulus, Fed tapering concerns, US CPI in focus.
GBP/USD edges lower around 1.3835 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable refreshed a two-week low the previous day as broad US dollar strength exerts additional downside pressure on the quote, other than the covid and Brexit-led woes.
On Tuesday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) printed a three-day winning streak to poke July’s high as the passage of US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending joined Fed policymakers’ cautious optimism. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields had additional support from the safe-haven desk in the form of downbeat gold prices and Delta covid variant spread, which in turn propelled the greenback gauge and weighed on the GBP/USD prices.
At home, the UK government hinted to extend the emergency powers for trucks heading into France in a move to use Brexit rights, “signaling the government expects further cross-Channel disruption,” per The Guardian. It’s worth noting the British accord to give the Gower Salt Marsh Lamb a protected status also indicates Brexit jitters.
Elsewhere, the UK’s COVID-19 death toll, unfortunately, jumped to the highest in five months challenging the government’s efforts to tame the pandemic and claims that 75% of the British population is double-jabbed. To overcome the criticism, Boris Johnson-led army orders more Pfizer vaccines.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures remain indecisive even as the Wall Street benchmark refreshed the record top. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields add 1.7 basis points (bps) to refresh the monthly top.
Given the lack of major data/events from the UK, GBP/USD will keep their eyes on the qualitative factors, as well as the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July for fresh direction.
Read: US July CPI Preview: Inflation data unlikely to change Fed tapering expectations
Technical analysis
Failures to stay beyond 50-DMA, near 1.3900, drags GBP/USD towards 200-DMA support of 1.3770. However, any further downside will be challenged by lows marked in April–May around 1.3670 and July bottom of 1.3572.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3836
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.384
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3831
|Daily SMA50
|1.3907
|Daily SMA100
|1.3924
|Daily SMA200
|1.3767
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3873
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3828
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3958
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3861
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3845
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3855
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3821
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3802
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3776
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3866
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3911
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD: 1.1700 challenges bears amid oversold RSI
EUR/USD consolidates recent losses around the yearly low. Sustained trading below multiple resistance lines, the key Fibonacci retracement keeps sellers hopeful. Break of 1.1700 will buoy bears, 200-DMA adds to the upside filters.
GBP/USD: Mounting pressure amid persistent dollar’s strength
The GBP/USD pair trades near a daily low of 1.3827 after spending most of the day hovering around the 1.3850 level. The pair gave up after Wall Street’s opening and news that the US Senate had approved the infrastructure bill.
Three reasons why SafeMoon price will decline to $0.00000110
Safemoon fails to hold the largest one-day gain since the May 6 rally of 59.79%, while declining back below the upper trend line of the descending triangle, the May 19 low of $0.00000261 and the 20-day SMA at $0.00000252.
Inflation can be a monster and run on its own rules
One of our Rules is that the “institutional factor” is the most powerful factor, surpassing any and all economic data. This should really be re-named the “central bank” factor because in practice, the institution is usually the central bank.