GBP/USD stays pressured towards 1.3800 as Brexit, coronavirus woes join firmer USD

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD remains heavy around fortnight low, down for fourth consecutive day.
  • UK policymakers signal extension of emergency powers used for lorries heading to France, IFA discussed Brexit.
  • Britain braces for more booster shots as virus-led deaths jump to five-month high.
  • USD gains could be linked to stimulus, Fed tapering concerns, US CPI in focus.

GBP/USD edges lower around 1.3835 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable refreshed a two-week low the previous day as broad US dollar strength exerts additional downside pressure on the quote, other than the covid and Brexit-led woes.

On Tuesday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) printed a three-day winning streak to poke July’s high as the passage of US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending joined Fed policymakers’ cautious optimism. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields had additional support from the safe-haven desk in the form of downbeat gold prices and Delta covid variant spread, which in turn propelled the greenback gauge and weighed on the GBP/USD prices.

At home, the UK government hinted to extend the emergency powers for trucks heading into France in a move to use Brexit rights, “signaling the government expects further cross-Channel disruption,” per The Guardian. It’s worth noting the British accord to give the Gower Salt Marsh Lamb a protected status also indicates Brexit jitters.

Elsewhere, the UK’s COVID-19 death toll, unfortunately, jumped to the highest in five months challenging the government’s efforts to tame the pandemic and claims that 75% of the British population is double-jabbed. To overcome the criticism, Boris Johnson-led army orders more Pfizer vaccines.

Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures remain indecisive even as the Wall Street benchmark refreshed the record top. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields add 1.7 basis points (bps) to refresh the monthly top.

Given the lack of major data/events from the UK, GBP/USD will keep their eyes on the qualitative factors, as well as the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July for fresh direction.

Read: US July CPI Preview: Inflation data unlikely to change Fed tapering expectations

Technical analysis

Failures to stay beyond 50-DMA, near 1.3900, drags GBP/USD towards 200-DMA support of 1.3770. However, any further downside will be challenged by lows marked in April­–May around 1.3670 and July bottom of 1.3572.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3836
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 1.384
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3831
Daily SMA50 1.3907
Daily SMA100 1.3924
Daily SMA200 1.3767
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3873
Previous Daily Low 1.3828
Previous Weekly High 1.3958
Previous Weekly Low 1.3861
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3845
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3855
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3821
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3802
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3776
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3866
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3892
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3911

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: 1.1700 challenges bears amid oversold RSI

EUR/USD: 1.1700 challenges bears amid oversold RSI

EUR/USD consolidates recent losses around the yearly low. Sustained trading below multiple resistance lines, the key Fibonacci retracement keeps sellers hopeful. Break of 1.1700 will buoy bears, 200-DMA adds to the upside filters.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Mounting pressure amid persistent dollar’s strength

GBP/USD: Mounting pressure amid persistent dollar’s strength

The GBP/USD pair trades near a daily low of 1.3827 after spending most of the day hovering around the 1.3850 level. The pair gave up after Wall Street’s opening and news that the US Senate had approved the infrastructure bill.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: 1.1700 challenges bears amid oversold RSI

EUR/USD: 1.1700 challenges bears amid oversold RSI

EUR/USD consolidates recent losses around the yearly low. Sustained trading below multiple resistance lines, the key Fibonacci retracement keeps sellers hopeful. Break of 1.1700 will buoy bears, 200-DMA adds to the upside filters.

EUR/USD News

Three reasons why SafeMoon price will decline to $0.00000110

Three reasons why SafeMoon price will decline to $0.00000110

Safemoon fails to hold the largest one-day gain since the May 6 rally of 59.79%, while declining back below the upper trend line of the descending triangle, the May 19 low of $0.00000261 and the 20-day SMA at $0.00000252.

Read more

Inflation can be a monster and run on its own rules

Inflation can be a monster and run on its own rules

One of our Rules is that the “institutional factor” is the most powerful factor, surpassing any and all economic data. This should really be re-named the “central bank” factor because in practice, the institution is usually the central bank.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures