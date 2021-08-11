GBP/USD stays pressured towards 1.3800 as Brexit, coronavirus woes join firmer USD

GBP/USD remains heavy around fortnight low, down for fourth consecutive day.

UK policymakers signal extension of emergency powers used for lorries heading to France, IFA discussed Brexit.

Britain braces for more booster shots as virus-led deaths jump to five-month high.

USD gains could be linked to stimulus, Fed tapering concerns, US CPI in focus.

GBP/USD edges lower around 1.3835 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable refreshed a two-week low the previous day as broad US dollar strength exerts additional downside pressure on the quote, other than the covid and Brexit-led woes.

On Tuesday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) printed a three-day winning streak to poke July’s high as the passage of US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending joined Fed policymakers’ cautious optimism. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields had additional support from the safe-haven desk in the form of downbeat gold prices and Delta covid variant spread, which in turn propelled the greenback gauge and weighed on the GBP/USD prices.

At home, the UK government hinted to extend the emergency powers for trucks heading into France in a move to use Brexit rights, “signaling the government expects further cross-Channel disruption,” per The Guardian. It’s worth noting the British accord to give the Gower Salt Marsh Lamb a protected status also indicates Brexit jitters.

Elsewhere, the UK’s COVID-19 death toll, unfortunately, jumped to the highest in five months challenging the government’s efforts to tame the pandemic and claims that 75% of the British population is double-jabbed. To overcome the criticism, Boris Johnson-led army orders more Pfizer vaccines.

Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures remain indecisive even as the Wall Street benchmark refreshed the record top. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields add 1.7 basis points (bps) to refresh the monthly top.

Given the lack of major data/events from the UK, GBP/USD will keep their eyes on the qualitative factors, as well as the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July for fresh direction.

Read: US July CPI Preview: Inflation data unlikely to change Fed tapering expectations

Technical analysis

Failures to stay beyond 50-DMA, near 1.3900, drags GBP/USD towards 200-DMA support of 1.3770. However, any further downside will be challenged by lows marked in April­–May around 1.3670 and July bottom of 1.3572.