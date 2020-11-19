GBP/USD: Stays pressured towards 1.3200 amid Brexit jitters

- GBP/USD wavers around intraday low after snapping a four-day uptrend.
- Bloc members to push the European Commission for no-deal Brexit preparations, UK policymakers were hopeful earlier.
- UK PM Johnson works in self-isolation, New York shuts down the schools amid virus woes.
- China’s response to ‘five eyes’, EU Summit becomes the key.
GBP/USD consolidates intraday losses around 1.3230, down 0.28% on a day, while heading into the London open on Thursday. The Cable dropped recently as The Times triggered chatters over no-deal Brexit. Also weighing on the quote could be the risk-off mood taking clues from the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates and ire against China’s Hong Kong crackdown. Though, traders are cautious ahead of the key European Union (EU) summit starting from today.
All eyes on the EU summit…
Even as the key bloc members like France, Belgium and the Netherlands are frustrated over the Brexit discussions, as The Times puts it, the UK policymakers have been cautiously optimistic in their latest comments. UK’s Business Secretary Alok Sharma joined hands with EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis to convey nearness to the much-awaited deal. However, chatters that Poland, Hungary and France aren’t that satisfied keeps the risk elevated.
Although the Brexit matter is likely to be discussed in the EU Summit on Friday, any early signals will be the key for the GBP/USD traders to watch.
Elsewhere, the pandemic resurgence is firming its grips outside Europe and the US. Tokyo recently escalated the alert levels to the highest while South Australia also toughened the activity restrictions earlier in the session. While the vaccine hopes are gradually building, the fact that their availability to the final users will take time seems to dim the sentiment.
Furthermore, a group including the UK called ‘five eyes’ recently criticized China’s crackdown on Hong Kong and rekindled hopes of a fresh trade/political war between the West and China.
Against this backdrop, Futures in the US and the UK have been mildly offered while stocks in Asia trade mixed by press time.
Moving on, the EU summit and the virus updates will be the key for fresh impulse while second-tier housing data from the US can offer intermediate moves.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest fall, GBP/USD is yet to confirm the downside break of a short-term ascending triangle. As a result, further selling needs a clear break below 1.3220 while targeting a confluence of 100-bar SMA and the mid-November lows near 1.3105/3100 area.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3232
|Today Daily Change
|-37 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|1.3269
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3096
|Daily SMA50
|1.298
|Daily SMA100
|1.2966
|Daily SMA200
|1.2717
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3312
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3244
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3314
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3107
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3286
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.327
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3206
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3169
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3306
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3344
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3375
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
