GBP/USD: Stays offered near one-week low with eyes on UK PM Johnson’s COBRA meeting

- GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3400, extends Friday’s losses.
- EU-UK fails to solve the Brexit riddle, fisheries, level playing field become the latest hurdle.
- Canada follows Europe, Turkey to ban flights from the UK as new strain of coronavirus spreads.
- UK PM Johnson calls for special COBRA meeting, EU Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee hints extended talks in 2021.
GBP/USD fades corrective recovery from the intraday low of 1.3336, currently down 1.0% intraday around 1.3360, while heading into Monday’s London open. While Brexit woes and the new strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have already weighed the Cable, the fresh US dollar strength amid stimulus hopes exert an additional downside burden on the quote. The pair traders currently await the government's Cabinet Office Briefing Room (COBRA) meeting, up for Monday morning in the UK, for fresh impulse.
Although London and Southeast England are already under Tier-4 lockdown, rumors over further activity restrictions in the special meeting chaired by UK PM Boris Johnson can’t be ignored. Even so, Reuters mention the motto as, “To discuss international travel and the flow of freight in and out of Britain.”
Also helping the GBP/USD bears is the deadlock over Brexit talks. While the European Union (EU) and the UK policymakers managed to cross some of the key hurdles during the last week, talks over fisheries remain the key to unlock the door to the Brexit deal. Also challenging the talks are the latest chatters over the level playing field.
On the other hand, US Congress members managed to pass the stopgap funding to avert a government shutdown. Capitol Hill also stands ready with the much-awaited COVID-19 stimulus.
Against this backdrop, stocks in Asia-Pacific join the US and the UK stock futures to print mild losses while the US dollar index (DXY) extends Friday’s recovery gains.
Looking forward, UK PM Johnson’s readiness for further activity restrictions, as well as no-deal Brexit if uttered, could keep the GBP/USD bears hopeful. Also likely to please the Sterling sellers could be the US dollar’s extended upside amid the formal announcement of the US aid package.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of 200-HMA directs GBP/USD sellers toward 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December 11-17 upside, near 1.3320, ahead of the mid-December low near 1.3280. Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 200-HMA, at 1.3407 now, need RSI recovery to regain the 1.3400 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3363
|Today Daily Change
|-131 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.97%
|Today daily open
|1.3494
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3386
|Daily SMA50
|1.3202
|Daily SMA100
|1.3116
|Daily SMA200
|1.277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3592
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3472
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3625
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3225
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3518
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3546
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3447
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3399
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3326
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3567
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.364
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3688
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3350, UK PM Johnson’s COBRA meeting eyed
GBP/USD clings to weekly lows around 1.3350 ahead of the London open. The Brexit impasse, a new strain of coronavirus-led lockdown and a growing list of countries placing travel bans from the UK weigh on the pound. UK PM Johnson's emergency COBRA meeting awaited.
Gold buyers flirt with $1,900, 100-day SMA guards immediate upside
Gold remains strongly bid during Monday’s Asian session while trading close to $1900. The yellow metal keeps the last week’s upside break of 50-day SMA while defying pullback moves portrayed on Friday.
AUD/USD: Bears eye 0.7550 as virus woes gain momentum
AUD/USD stays pressured, eyeing 0.7550, as US stimulus-backed risk-on fades. Canada follows Europe, Turkey to ban flights from the UK, Ontario up for a lockdown. PBOC keeps rates unchanged. Risk sentiment remains sour amid escalating coronavirus concerns.
New Covid Strain, Brexit trade deadline
After the weekend’s news that London and many other parts of the UK have been plunged into tier 4 lockdowns, that a new Covid strain is rampant in London and the South East, that a growing number of countries are closing their boarders to UK flights ...
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line
The dollar index (DXY) extends Friday’s run-up amid US Senate passes one-day stopgap funding with nearly final covid stimulus. 10-day SMA adds strength to the immediate upside hurdle. Bears can re-enter on the downside break below 90.00.