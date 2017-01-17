GBP/USD stays neutral, could drop to 1.19 – UOB

Cable’s outlook remains neutral in the near term and there is scope for a visit to the 1.19 area, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.

Key Quotes

“We turned neutral last Friday after when the bearish stop loss was taken out at 1.2290”.

“The gap lower this morning was clearly unexpected and the immediate risk has shifted to the downside again”.

“However, it is uncertain whether the current GBP weakness can be sustained even though on a shorter-term basis, there is room for extension lower towards 1.1900”.

“Last Friday’s low near 1.2120/25 is acting as a strong resistance but only a move above 1.2200 would indicate that the immediate downward pressure has eased”.