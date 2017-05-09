GBP/USD stays in red post-PMI, around 1.2920

GBP/USD stays in red post-PMI, around 1.2920By Pablo Piovano
GBP/USD has briefly tested the 1.2910 area, or session lows, after UK’s services PMI missed initial estimates in August.
GBP/USD offered on data
Cable has given away its initial gains today after services PMI came in a tad below expectations at 53.2 for the month of August and lower than July’s 53.8 results.
Spot came under renewed selling pressure as well from the USD-side, where the US Dollar Index is hovering over the 92.60/65 band, or daily highs, backed by a rebound in yields of the key US 10-year benchmark.
In the US docket, July’s factory orders are due along with speeches by FOMC’s L.Brainard (permanent voter, dovish), Dallas Fed R.Kaplan (voter, hawkish) and Minneapolis Fed N.Kashkari (voter, dovish).
GBP/USD levels to consider
As of writing the pair is losing 0.05% at 1.2923 and a break below 1.2900 (10-day sma) would aim for 1.2851 (low Aug.31) and finally 1.2771 (low Aug.4). On the other hand, the initial hurdle lines up at 1.2952 (55-day sma) followed by 1.2996 (high Sep.1) and then 1.3031 (high Aug.11).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.