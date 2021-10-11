GBP/USD stays directed towards 1.3600 amid USD rebound

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • GBP/USD pares some of its initial gains on Monday.
  • The US Dollar Index rebounds toward 94.20 following a recent mild pullback.
  • Mixed play amid hawkish BOE and Brexit woes tests the sterling against majors.    

The GBP/USD pair edges higher as a fresh trading week begins. The pair touched the intraday high at 1.3655 before swiftly reversing toward the lower level. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3636, up 0.19% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (USD), which tracks the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals, trades near 94.20 following higher US T-bonds yields. The US benchmark Treasury yields soar 1.61%, with more than 1% gains. 

The greenback lock-in gains despite downbeat NFP data released on Friday. The US economy added just 194K jobs in September. Nevertheless, The Fed seems unfazed by the numbers and looks affirmed to begin tapering as soon as November.

In addition to that, China’s latest offer to back tariffs and sanctions in a virtual meet between the US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and China’s Vice Premier Liu He raised the temperature in the region resulting in capital flows toward the greenback on its safe-haven appeal.

On the other hand, the British pound continues to swing in between hawkish BOE and the uncertainties arising from the Brexit saga. The Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey warned of a potentially “very damaging “, period of inflation unless policymakers take any action whereas Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Michael Saunders also supported the hawkish view.

Furthermore, Ireland’s Foreign Minister warned that the UK demand for the Northern Ireland Protocol could result in " a breakdown in relations” with the European Union (EU). Meantime, China bans the import of UK beef from cattle under 30-month of age as a case of ‘mad cow' disease detected on a farm in Britain. 
 
As for now, traders keep their focus on the UK BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales amid a light economic calendar, in order to gauge the market sentiment.

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3644
Today Daily Change 0.0029
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 1.3615
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3656
Daily SMA50 1.3743
Daily SMA100 1.3845
Daily SMA200 1.3844
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3659
Previous Daily Low 1.3584
Previous Weekly High 1.3659
Previous Weekly Low 1.3532
Previous Monthly High 1.3913
Previous Monthly Low 1.3412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3612
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.363
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.358
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3544
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3504
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3655
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3695
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.373

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles below 1.1600 as USD licks NFP-led wounds

EUR/USD struggles below 1.1600 as USD licks NFP-led wounds

EUR/USD struggles to extend the corrective pullback towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebounds amid worsening mood. Mixed concerns relating to Fed tapering, US-China and soaring energy costs dent risk appetite. Light trading can restrict intraday moves, as all eyes remain on Wednesday’s US inflation and FOMC minutes.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bears need 1.3580 to give

GBP/USD: Bears need 1.3580 to give

GBP/USD has corrected into a critical daily resistance following the last September drop to test below 1.35 the figure. The resistance, at this juncture, if it holds, then the price would be expected to melt and break 4-hour supports and results in a downside continuation to test trendline support.

GBP/USD News

Gold faces a wall of resistances around $1765

Gold faces a wall of resistances around $1765

Gold is attempting another run higher on Monday, despite the risk-on market mood and persistent strength in the US Treasury yields, which underpins the greenback. Gold price rebounds from critical $1750 amid mixed market sentiment.

Gold News

Biden administration mulls executive order on increasing crypto oversight

Biden administration mulls executive order on increasing crypto oversight

The Biden administration is reportedly planning to widen the scope of cryptocurrency oversight. An executive order is being considered for agencies to examine digital assets. President Joe Biden has still yet to make a decision.

Read more

US Sep Nonfarm Payrolls: Taper expectations intact despite dismal job numbers

US Sep Nonfarm Payrolls: Taper expectations intact despite dismal job numbers

The US economy created less than half the number of expected jobs in September. Firms seem unwilling or unable to hire workers despite a huge backlog of unfilled positions. Nonfarm Payrolls added 194,000 jobs in September, less than half the 500,000 consensus forecast.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures