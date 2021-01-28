GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3700 amid EU-UK jitters over vaccine

- GBP/USD drops for the second consecutive day while fading bounces off 1.3650.
- EU demands UK covid vaccines from AstraZeneca to make up for slack at home.
- Imperial College London hints virus infection stable or falling slightly off-late.
- US GDP is less likely to reverse Fed-led losses but surprises can’t be denied.
GBP/USD is currently offered around 1.3660, down 0.10% intraday, during early Thursday. The Cable refreshed the 32-month peak on Wednesday before declining to 1.3659 on broad US dollar strength, led by the ECB and Fed comments. Adding to the quote’s weakness were the latest comments from the European Union (EU) suggesting further tension between the bloc and the UK, this time over the vaccine. Moving on, the US GDP and the risk catalysts are likely to keep the driver’s seat.
With the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine shortage at home, the EU is demanding Britain to make-up for the shortfall due to the British drugmaker AstraZeneca. “The EU has said AstraZeneca must take coronavirus vaccines from UK factories to make up a shortfall in supplies to its member states, a demand that could unleash an explosive post-Brexit political fight,” mentioned the Financial Times (FT).
Following the news, UK PM Johnson said, per BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg, that the issues are a matter for our EU friends and companies concerned.
On a positive side, research by the Imperial College London mentioned, per the Financial Times (FT), “There are tentative signs that the lockdown in England is beginning to curb coronavirus transmission, according to a closely watched study, although stubbornly high infection rates will continue to strain the overstretched healthcare system.”
Elsewhere, new that the US Treasury has postponed ban on American investments in companies with an alleged connection to the Chinese military seemed to have favored the risks off-late. The move could also have taken clues from the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s cautious optimism.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures lick its wounds while stocks in Asia-Pacific follow Wall Street benchmarks’ heavy losses.
Looking forward, the tension between Brussels and London can keep the GBP/USD depressed ahead of the key US GDP figures, expected 3.9% versus 33.4% prior. As investors eye for a downbeat US growth, any positive surprises won’t be taken lightly. It’s worth mentioning that the covid, vaccine and US stimulus news are important too.
Technical analysis
Strong RSI conditions and successful trading beyond 10-day SMA, currently around 1.3665, favors the GBP/USD buyers to challenge the May 2018 high of 1.3772. Alternatively, the pair’s declines below the 10-day SMA level of 1.3665 need to break a confluence of the short-term ascending support line and 21-day SMA, currently around 1.3640-35, to convince GBP/USD sellers. Following that, the monthly low near 1.3450 should gain the market’s attention.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3666
|Today Daily Change
|-16 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.3682
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3638
|Daily SMA50
|1.35
|Daily SMA100
|1.324
|Daily SMA200
|1.2963
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3759
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3659
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.352
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3697
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3721
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3641
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3541
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3741
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3841
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD reverts to monthly lows below 0.7650 amid risk-aversion
AUD/USD stalls its bounce and reverts towards the monthly lows near 0.7620, as the risk-off mood picks up steam. The haven demand for the US dollar is back in vogue, downing the aussie alongside the S&P 500 futures. Fed failed to impress markets. US Q4 GDP awaited.
EUR/USD under pressure below 1.2100 amid risk-off, firmer USD
EUR/USD trades pressured below 1.21. having closed below the 50-day SMA on Wednesday. The US dollar strength and ECB comments continue to weigh on the major. The pair forms a head-and-shoulders bearish reversal pattern on the daily chart.
Ripple consolidates break of monthly support line but bears can stay hopeful
XRP/USD nurses the previous day’s losses while picking up bids near 0.2520 during early Thursday. The ripple pair remains vulnerable for further downside as it keeps the break of a one-month-old support line. Bulls will have to cross 200-day SMA to retake controls.
Can’t stop, won’t stop, GameStop
Like Turmeric was to the UK before exploring India, Tulips became an extremely exclusive and highly luxurious status symbol. It was stated that “it was deemed a proof of bad taste in any man of fortune to be without a collection of tulips.”
Dollar Index: Inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on D1
The dollar index has carved out an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart. The neckline resistance is currently seen at 90.92. A close higher would confirm a breakout or bearish-to-bullish trend change, creating room for a rally to at least 92.63.