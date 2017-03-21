GBP/USD stays bullish near term – UOB

GBP/USD stays bullish near term – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group keep the bullish outlook on Cable in the short-term.
Key Quotes
“We turned bullish two days ago with an immediate target of 1.2500. The rapid acceleration higher that resulted in an overnight high of 1.2495 came as a pleasant surprise”.
“The outlook is still clearly bullish but from a shorter-term perspective, the rally appears to be running ‘too fast, too soon’ and those who are long should look to book half-profit at 1.2545/50, just below the 1.2570 high seen in late February. Stop-loss is adjusted higher to 1.2340 from 1.2270”.
-
- R3 1.2691
- R2 1.2593
- R1 1.2536
- PP 1.2438
-
- S1 1.2381
- S2 1.2283
- S3 1.2226