GBP/USD stays below 1.34 after UK Final Manufacturing PMI beats estimates with 55.6 in Nov

The UK manufacturing sector activity expanded more-than-expected in the month of November, the final report from IHS Markit confirmed on Tuesday. 

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was revised higher to 55.6 in November versus 55.2 expected and 55.2 first readout.

Key points              

Output growth accelerates.

'Brexit-buying' leads to higher purchasing, stocks and exports.

Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, commented on the survey

“Growth of the UK manufacturing sector picked up in November, temporarily boosted by 'Brexit-buying' among clients and the ongoing boost from economies re-opening following lockdowns earlier in the year. The effects were strongest felt among firms supplying inputs to other companies as warehouses were restocked, and among producers of investment goods such as machinery and equipment.”

“The weak point was the consumer goods industry, which saw lower output and new order intakes amid depressed household sentiment caused by mounting job losses and the UK re-entering lockdown.”

GBP/USD reaction

The GBP bulls were unimpressed by the upward revision to the UK Final Manufacturing PMI, as mixed Brexit headlines weigh on the pound.

GBP/USD fades an uptick to three-month highs of 1.3406, currently trading at 1.3375, still up 0.41% on a daily basis.

The upside in the cable remains capped by the looming no-deal Brexit risks, as the UK and Europe fail to reach common ground on the three main sticking points, including fisheries and state aid.  

The mixed headlines on Brexit from the UK Cabinet Minister Michel Gove and European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen weigh on the sentiment around the sterling. EU’s von der Leyen said: “We want a Brexit deal but not at any price.”

GBP/USD levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3376
Today Daily Change 0.0052
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 1.3329
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3229
Daily SMA50 1.3052
Daily SMA100 1.3028
Daily SMA200 1.2731
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3385
Previous Daily Low 1.3305
Previous Weekly High 1.3398
Previous Weekly Low 1.3264
Previous Monthly High 1.3398
Previous Monthly Low 1.2854
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3355
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3336
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3294
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.326
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3214
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3374
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.342
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3454

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

