GBP/USD stays below 1.34 after UK Final Manufacturing PMI beats estimates with 55.6 in Nov

The UK manufacturing sector activity expanded more-than-expected in the month of November, the final report from IHS Markit confirmed on Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was revised higher to 55.6 in November versus 55.2 expected and 55.2 first readout.
Key points
Output growth accelerates.
'Brexit-buying' leads to higher purchasing, stocks and exports.
Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, commented on the survey
“Growth of the UK manufacturing sector picked up in November, temporarily boosted by 'Brexit-buying' among clients and the ongoing boost from economies re-opening following lockdowns earlier in the year. The effects were strongest felt among firms supplying inputs to other companies as warehouses were restocked, and among producers of investment goods such as machinery and equipment.”
“The weak point was the consumer goods industry, which saw lower output and new order intakes amid depressed household sentiment caused by mounting job losses and the UK re-entering lockdown.”
GBP/USD reaction
The GBP bulls were unimpressed by the upward revision to the UK Final Manufacturing PMI, as mixed Brexit headlines weigh on the pound.
GBP/USD fades an uptick to three-month highs of 1.3406, currently trading at 1.3375, still up 0.41% on a daily basis.
The upside in the cable remains capped by the looming no-deal Brexit risks, as the UK and Europe fail to reach common ground on the three main sticking points, including fisheries and state aid.
The mixed headlines on Brexit from the UK Cabinet Minister Michel Gove and European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen weigh on the sentiment around the sterling. EU’s von der Leyen said: “We want a Brexit deal but not at any price.”
GBP/USD levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3376
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|1.3329
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3229
|Daily SMA50
|1.3052
|Daily SMA100
|1.3028
|Daily SMA200
|1.2731
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3385
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3305
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3398
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3264
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3336
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3294
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.326
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3214
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3374
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.342
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3454
EUR/USD holds near 1.20 despite EZ inflation miss
EUR/USD has resumed its gains. Optimism about a vaccine and stimulus hopes are weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The US ISM MAnufacturing PMI and Fed Chair Powell's testimony are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.34 amid Brexit headlines, dollar weakness
GBP/USD has retreated from the 1.34 level as EU and UK negotiators are sending mixed messages about the chances for a Brexit deal can be clinched this week despite sticking points.
XAU/USD’s rebound stalls below $1800 ahead of US data, Powell
Gold (XAU/USD) stalls its rebound from five-month lows of $1765 in the European session this Tuesday, as the 100-hourly moving average (HMA) guards the immediate upside near $1797.
Forex Today: New month, fresh market gains, PMIs, Powell's testimony and Brexit eyed
Markets have resumed their gains and the dollar is on the back foot once again as the dust settles from end-of-month flows. Optimism about vaccines and Brexit counter concerns from Powell and Yellen about the US economy.
