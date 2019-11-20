- GBP/USD declines for the second consecutive day amid doubts over the Tory leader’s public favor after the ITV debate.
- Broad USD strength offers additional weakness to the pair.
- FOMC minutes, trade/political headlines in the spotlight.
Given the recent decline in the UK PM’s public favorite status, the GBP/USD pair extends weakness as it trades around 1.2915 while heading into the London open on Wednesday.
The ITV debate between the Tory and the opposition Labour leaders showed less of a drama as both showed a calm attitude while sticking to party agendas of Brexit and second referendum respectively. However, the poll at the end of the debate surprised the cable traders as the UK PM Johnson got only 51% votes in favor while the opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn got 49% marks. Until now, major polls kept showing nearly 14 points of a difference with the Tory leader in the front position.
Not only the recent polls at the end of the ITV’s head-to-head debate, doubts over the UK PM’s refrain from releasing the report of Russian meddling into the Brexit referendum and shelving the corporate tax cuts also portray challenges to the Tory leader.
The pair reversed from monthly high on Tuesday as upbeat housing market data from the United States (US) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers John C. William’s sustained support for the current monetary policy pleased the greenback buyers.
The US dollar (USD) extended its gains on Wednesday amid fresh risk-off followed by the US-China tussle over the Hong Kong bill. The risk-tone also weighs down amid on-going protests in Hong Kong and Israel. With this, the US 10-year treasury yields drop to 1.75% while the AUD/JPY pair, also considered as a risk measure, fails to extend the previous day’s gains.
Moving on, minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest monetary policy meeting will decorate the economic calendar while trade/political headlines could keep traders busy. “The minutes of the FOMC’s 29-30 October meeting are due. The major change at the October meeting was the move to a more reactionary stance – the FOMC will now “assess the appropriate path” whereas previously would “act as appropriate”. Given Chair Powell sees the US economy in “a good place”, of key interest in the minutes will be the FOMC’s view on the risks to the outlook,” says Westpac.
Technical Analysis
While 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.2880 holds the key to pair’s downpour towards monthly low near 1.2770, 1.3000 and October high surrounding 1.3015 could keep challenging buyers.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2913
|Today Daily Change
|-16 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.2929
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2877
|Daily SMA50
|1.2645
|Daily SMA100
|1.2468
|Daily SMA200
|1.2703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.297
|Previous Daily Low
|1.291
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2918
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2785
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2933
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2947
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2902
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2876
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2842
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2997
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3024
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Inside bar candle makes today's close pivotal, focus on Fed minutes
EUR/USD created an inside bar candlestick pattern on Tuesday, making today's close pivotal. A close above Tuesday's high would imply a continuation of the rally from 1.0989. The focus is on the FOMC’s view on the risks to the outlook. Markets have already priced out Fed rate cuts all the way until June 2020.
GBP/USD: Sluggish above 1.2900 as UK PM Johnson struggles to top the polls
GBP/USD declines for the second consecutive day amid doubts over the Tory leader’s public favor after the ITV debate. Broad USD strength offers additional weakness to the pair. FOMC minutes, trade/political headlines in focus.
USD/JPY off lows, bulls not out of the woods yet
USD/JPY has recovered from session lows of 108.36 but remains on the defensive below 109.07. The pair is currently trading near 108.50 and the 14-pip recovery is somewhat confounding, given the S&P 500 futures are still down -0.25% on the renewed US-China political tensions.
Gold: $1,475 continues to cap upside
Gold is again having a tough time scaling $1,475 in a convincing manner. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,473 per Oz, having hit a high of $1,475.25 an hour ago. Notably, $1,475 capped upside on Monday, Tuesday and also on Nov. 14.
FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause
The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.