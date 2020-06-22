GBP/USD starts an imporant turn lower, major support awaits at 1.2278 – Credit Suisse

Last week, GBP/USD broke below the uptrend from March and 55-day average at 1.2423. Analysts at Credit Suisse look for a more important turn lower with the next meaningful support seen at 1.2278.
Key quotes
“Last week may prove to be decisive for GBP/USD with key supports from the uptrend from March broken and 55-day average removed and with daily MACD momentum having turned lower. With the cross having also essentially rejected its 200-day average in early June we believe this sharply increases the likelihood we are seeing the beginning of an important turn lower.”
“Below 1.2336 and we see support next at 1.2292/91, then 1.2278 – the 38.2% retracement of the entire rally from March – which we would look to hold at first. Beneath here in due course though should reinforce the downturn with support seen next at 1.2164/62 and then the 50% retracement of the rally from March at 1.2112.”
“Immediate resistance is seen at the 55-day average at 1.2423, then price resistance and Friday’s high at 1.2455/56, with the back of the broken uptrend now ideally capping any rebound, currently placed at 1.2481.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
