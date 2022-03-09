GBP/USD stalls in the risk-on rally near 1.3180

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • GBP/USD is higher in anticipation of a Ukraine crisis solution after Zelensky again called on Russian PresidentPutin for dialogue.
  • Markets ate pricing a total of 157 basis points of interest rate hikes from the BoE before the end of the year.

GBP/USD is trading near the highs of the day at the time of writing as the price penetrates the 1.3180s. Cable has rallied between a low of 1.3088 and 1.3186 so far and is up some 0.63% so far. There are hints that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may be tentatively opening themselves to a compromise.

In an ABC TV interview released Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again called on Russian President Vladimir Putin for dialogue, stressing that Ukraine is ready to talk and seek compromises, but is not ready to capitulate.

"First of all, I'm ready for a dialogue, but we're not ready for surrender," Zelensky said when asked whether Ukraine is ready to comply with the demands of the Russian Federation for a ceasefire: to change the Constitution and refuse to join NATO, recognize Crimea as Russian, recognize the independence of the so-called LPR/DPR.

"Because it's not about me, it's about the people who elected me. Regarding NATO, I lost interest in this issue after we realized that NATO is not ready to accept Ukraine. The alliance is afraid of contradictory things and confrontation with the Russian Federation," he added. A meeting between the two countries will, reportedly, be on Thursday in Turkey.

Risk appetite has returned to forex and markets in general while commodity prices eased. Additionally, against a basket of currencies including the pound, the US dollar (DXY) is down 1.13% to 97.955, after hitting a 22-month peak on Monday.  The low on the day is at 97.853 so far. The pull-back in commodity prices that have contributed to surging inflation and added to uncertainty around economic growth expectations is helping risk to recover as well. 

Brent crude was down 12.8%, at $112.97 a barrel, after earlier falling to as low as $105.91, while US West Texas Intermediate fell 18%, to $103.98, both dropping from their highest since 2008. Investors have taken the view that the US ban on Russian oil will not worsen a supply shock.

Additionally, European and US stock markets were staging a solid rebound after four straight sessions of heavy losses. Investors are moving in at a discount amid fresh yet shaky optimism about a diplomatic solution to the conflict. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2.4% to 33,413.09, with the S&P 500 higher by 2.8% to 4,286.14, and the Nasdaq Composite almost 3.5% up at 13,242.56.

Meanwhile, EUR/GBP is also higher, rallying to 0.8417 from a low of 0.8314 in the diverging policy expectations from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank that meets on Thursday. The money markets are currently pricing a total of 157 basis points of interest rate hikes from the BoE before the end of the year. The BoE will meet next week. 

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8404
Today Daily Change 0.0078
Today Daily Change % 0.94
Today daily open 0.8326
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8349
Daily SMA50 0.8359
Daily SMA100 0.8421
Daily SMA200 0.8487
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8347
Previous Daily Low 0.8278
Previous Weekly High 0.8383
Previous Weekly Low 0.8231
Previous Monthly High 0.8478
Previous Monthly Low 0.8285
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8321
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8304
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8287
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8248
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8218
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8356
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8386
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8425

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends gains and approaches 1.1100

EUR/USD extends gains and approaches 1.1100

The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1080, as risk appetite returned to financial markets after Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s aide said that the country is ready for a diplomatic solution. Speculative interest dumping the greenback ahead of ECB, US inflation data. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD grinds higher, trades above 1.3150

GBP/USD grinds higher, trades above 1.3150

GBP/USD near a daily high of 1.3180 amid the better market’s mood. The greenback is having a difficult time finding demand on Wednesday as risk flows dominate the financial markets.

GBP/USD News

XAUUSD battling to recover the $2,000 level

XAUUSD battling to recover the $2,000 level

Gold is slowly recovering its shine, battling to recover the $2,000 level. The bright metal plummeted to $1,975.67 a troy ounce ahead of the US opening, following news that Kyiv was ready for a diplomatic solution to the conflict with Moscow. 

Gold News

Shiba Inu price enters bullish journey to $0.0000283

Shiba Inu price enters bullish journey to $0.0000283

Shiba Inu price set up three swing lows around a vital support level, giving rise to a triple bottom setup. This pattern forecasts a trend reversal and indicates that SHIB is due for a bullish outlook.

Read more

Why Optimism about the war seems premature, dollar, gold to make a comeback Premium

Why Optimism about the war seems premature, dollar, gold to make a comeback

All markets are saying, is give peace a chance – paraphrasing John Lennon's song, that is what is going on, with stocks and risk currencies rising while safe-haven assets are tumbling down.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures