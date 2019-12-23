GBP/USD stalls four-day losing streak despite UK’s political jitters

- GBP/USD consolidates losses after registering the worst week in years.
- UK PM takes a step further towards Brexit, via WAB, despite being criticized by the ex-Tory member.
- Fears of ‘Valentine’s massacre’ and US warning weigh on the optimism.
GBP/USD traders seem to ignore waning political optimism at the UK as the Cable pauses the previous week’s declines while taking rounds to 1.3010 ahead of the London open on Monday.
The UK PM Boris Johnson managed to get his EU (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill (WAB) passed through the new Parliament. However, the House of Commons is yet to pass the bill but will have lesser stops considering the Tories’ majority.
Even so, a veteran former Conservative MP, Ken Clarke, criticized the UK PM Johnson for only promoting ideas while lacking the key Brexit details. Mr. Clarke also mentions, as per the Independent, that the Tory leader lacks power in his own government. Additionally, news of Dominic Cummings’ likely Valentine’s massacre, as said by the UK Express, also haunts the UK political watchers.
Increasing the pessimism surrounding British politics is the US President Donald Trump’s warning to not include any climate change issues while talking trade. This seems to be a sudden U-turn from the UK PM Johnson’s friend who repeatedly praised the Tory leader ahead of the general election.
On the other hand, the US Dollar (USD) register broad declines after the news of the US-China phase-one deal fails to overcome China’s warning to the US to not interfere in internal matters.
Moving on, holiday mood is likely to limit market moves with the emptiness of the UK calendar adding burden on the pair traders. However, the US data concerning Durable Goods Orders, Chicago Fed National Activity Index and New Home Sales could entertain traders.
Technical Analysis
Unless providing a daily closing beyond 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), at 1.3065 now, prices keep declining towards a 50-day EMA level of 1.2930.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3009
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.3005
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3075
|Daily SMA50
|1.2952
|Daily SMA100
|1.2612
|Daily SMA200
|1.2697
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.308
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2997
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3423
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2989
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3029
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3048
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2974
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2943
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.289
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3058
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3111
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3142
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eyes second straight yearly loss
EUR/USD trades modestly flat below 1.1100 amid fresh trade optimism and slowing volumes. The spot has erased a major chunk of the gains seen in the January 2017-February 2018 period and is on track to end 2019 on a negative note.
GBP/USD stalls four-day losing streak despite UK’s political jitters
Traders seem to ignore waning political optimism at the UK as the GBP/USD pair pauses the previous week’s declines while hovering just ahead of the 1.30 handle heading into the London open.
US Nov Durable Goods Preview: US-China trade and business investment
Business capital orders expected to fall after strong gain in October. US-China trade agreement may show an early impact. Overall durable goods orders to rise for the second month.
Gold: Funnelling down to short-term triangle break
Gold extends recent bounce from 38.2% Fib retracement. A sustained upside break of the triangle can challenge the monthly high. The last week’s low can please sellers after the triangle’s downside break.
USD/JPY: Off highs despite China news, 100-week MA is key hurdle
USD/JPY has backed off from session highs despite trade optimism. China will be reducing tariffs on some US goods from Jan. 1. Pair's repeated failure to beat key MA resistance has boosted pullback risks.