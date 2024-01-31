- GBP/USD shows limited movement, trading between 1.2690 and 1.2730 after the Fed decided to hold interest rates.
- Federal Reserve's unanimous vote to keep rates steady focuses on inflation control and delays rate cuts.
- Investors now look to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference for further direction, with US Treasury yields and Dollar Index reflecting the recent Fed stance.
The GBP/USD is virtually unchanged in the mid-North American session, as the Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to keep rates unchanged, while pouring cold water on rate cut speculations. At the time of writing, the major trades were volatile, around 1.2690 – 1.2730, ahead of the Chair Powell's press conference.
GBP/USD erased its gains following Fed’s decision
During their monetary policy meeting, Federal Reserve officials unanimously agreed to maintain interest rates as they currently are. They emphasized the need to wait for greater assurance that inflation is steadily moving towards the 2% target before considering any rate reductions. The Fed also noted that the prospects of meeting their dual mandate are improving and stressed their ongoing vigilance concerning inflation risks.
As for the balance sheet reduction, the plan will continue as previously outlined, coupled with stricter controls on Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) confidential information for all Fed staff with access to it.
Following this announcement, rate cut expectations for the March meeting are at 50% odds vs. May. The US 10-year Treasury note yield briefly surged to 4% before settling back to around 3.97%. Concurrently, the US Dollar Index (DXY) initially moved towards 103.50 but then slightly retreated to 103.35.
GBP/USD Reaction to Fed’s Decision
The GBP/USD spiked towards 1.2730 before aiming lower as US Treasury bond yields advanced, followed by the Greenback (USD). Once it cleared the 1.2700 figure, it exposed the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2668, followed by the 1.2600 mark. On the upside, the first resistance would be 1.2700, followed by the day’s high at 1.2750 before 1.2800.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2696
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.2696
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2707
|Daily SMA50
|1.2674
|Daily SMA100
|1.2466
|Daily SMA200
|1.2561
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2721
|Previous Daily Low
|1.264
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2775
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2649
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2828
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.269
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.265
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2605
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2569
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2767
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2812
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
