GBP/USD spikes to weekly tops, eyeing to reclaim 1.3000 mark ahead of FOMC

- GBP/USD continued gaining positive traction for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.
- The heavily offered tone surrounding the USD was seen as a key factor driving the pair higher.
- The focus remains firmly on the highly anticipated FOMC decision ahead of BoE on Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair shot to fresh weekly tops during the early North American session, with bulls now eyeing to reclaim and build on the momentum beyond the key 1.3000 psychological mark.
As investors digested the recent developments surrounding the Brexit saga, the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar assisted the GBP/USD pair to build on its recent bounce from seven-week lows. The USD bearish pressure remained unabated following the release of disappointing US Monthly Retail Sales figures for August.
Data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Wednesday showed that the headline sales rose by 0.6% MoM in August as compared to the 1% rise anticipated. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised lower to 0.9% from 1.2% reported earlier. Meanwhile, sales excluding autos also missed expectations and grew 0.7% MoM.
Apart from a broad-based USD weakness, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered above the 1.2915-20 region further contributed to the strong momentum for the third consecutive session. It, however, remains to be seen if the GBP/USD pair is able to capitalize on the move or runs into some fresh supply at higher levels.
Wednesday's key focus will remain on the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision and updated economic/inflation projections. Some repositioning trade ahead of the key central bank event might infuse some volatility around the GBP/USD pair and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2974
|Today Daily Change
|0.0085
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|1.2889
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3126
|Daily SMA50
|1.2979
|Daily SMA100
|1.2703
|Daily SMA200
|1.2734
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2926
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2815
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3279
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2763
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2884
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2858
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2827
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2765
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2716
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2939
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2988
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.305
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700
NZD/USD keeps the post-Fed recovery despite shrugging off New Zealand (NZ) GDP data. The pair recently ignored NZ Q2 GDP while staying on the path to consolidate the Fed-led losses. Also helping the pair could be the risk recovery ahead of the long day.
AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report
AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7277, nursing post-FOMC losses from 0.7331. Fed reiterated readiness to act with no immediate urgency, mildly revising up growth forecasts. Australia’s August month employment data may disappoint buyers but vaccine hopes, trade optimism stay ready to offer surprises.
XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve
XAU/USD is trading below $1,970, falling off the highs after the Fed published mixed projections and offers no new stimulus.
USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility
USD/JPY has barely moved after the FOMC rate decision and policy announcement. The price went to test the previous wave low but then popped back up almost instantly.
WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.