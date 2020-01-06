GBP/USD spikes to session tops, around mid-1.3100s post-UK PMI

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD gains some positive traction amid some renewed USD weakness.
  • Upbeat UK Services PMI betters expectations and provides an additional lift.
  • Fears of a no-deal Brexit might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the major.

The GBP/USD pair finally broke out of its daily consolidative trading range and spiked to session tops, around the 1.3140-45 region post-UK PMI.

Following a modest uptick, the US dollar came under some renewed selling pressure during the early European session on Monday and turned out to be one of the key factors that provided a modest lift to the major.

Upbeat UK PMI further underpinned the pound

The British pound found some additional support from stronger-than-expected final UK Services PMI, which improved from 49.0 flash estimate to 50.0 in December – a point differentiating expansion and contraction territories.

The pair has now recovered a major part of the previous session's downfall, albeit the uptick is likely to remain limited amid concerns that the UK won't be able to reach a trade agreement and crash out of the European Union at the end of this year.

Moving ahead, there isn't any major market-moving economic data due for releases from the US. Hence, the USD price dynamics might continue to act as a key determinant of the pair's intraday momentum on the first day of a new trading week.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3144
Today Daily Change 0.0070
Today Daily Change % 0.54
Today daily open 1.3074
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3118
Daily SMA50 1.2997
Daily SMA100 1.2709
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3161
Previous Daily Low 1.3053
Previous Weekly High 1.3285
Previous Weekly Low 1.3053
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3094
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.312
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3031
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2988
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2923
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3139
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3204
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3246

 

 

