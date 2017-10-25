GBP/USD spikes to 1.3170 on upbeat UK GDP

Healthy GDP figures boost GBP

Case for BoE rate hike next month revived

Brexit concerns still lingers

The British Pound gathered fresh upside traction following GDP figures on Wednesday, lifting GBP/USD to the area of daily tops around 1.3170.

GBP/USD supported around 1.3110

After bottoming out in the 1.3110 area earlier in the session, Cable met a wave of buying orders following the release of advanced figures for UK GDP during the July-September period.

In fact, the UK economy is now expected to expand at a healthy 0.4% inter-quarter and 1.5% over the last twelve months, both prints surpassing initial consensus. Other data saw BBA’s mortgage approvals dropping to 41.6K and the index of services gaining 0.4%.

Positive and unexpectedly higher GDP readings seem to reinforce the case for a rate hike by the Bank of England at the November meeting, somewhat leaving behind yesterday’s dovish comments by Sir J.Cunliffe.

GBP/USD levels to consider

As of writing the pair is gaining 0.18% at 1.3160 and a breakout of 1.3203 (10-day sma) would open the door to 1.3228 (high Oct.19) and finally 1.3262 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017 up move). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 1.3087 (low Oct.20) seconded by 1.3055 (100-day sma) and then 1.3027 (low Oct.6).